Aker Solutions To Deliver Fifth Subsea Module For Asgard

Oilfield services provider Aker Solutions has won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Equinor for a subsea compression module to be installed at the Asgard gas field, off Norway.

Aker Solutions said that the scope covered the EPC of the fifth subsea compression module to be delivered by Aker Solutions for the Asgard subsea gas compression system. The new module will be identical to the fourth module and will partly be built reusing existing equipment.

According to the company, the contract was a sizeable one which Aker Solutions describes as a deal worth between $22.3 and $78.2 million. The subsea compression module will be installed at the already producing field with a limited need to interrupt production.

Both engineering and fabrication will be carried out in Norway. The work on the module will start immediately, and the delivery is planned for August 2024.

The Asgard subsea gas compression system was delivered by Aker Solutions and installed in 2015. The two-train compression system has been running for more than six years.

"Aker Solutions has since the concept phase been working closely with Equinor to prepare for extended operations at the field. As part of this work, the existing compression modules are in cooperation with Equinor and MAN Energy Solutions being refurbished and upgraded to accommodate a higher compression ratio for the system," Aker Solutions said.

The company further stated that the purpose was to enhance production and extend the field's lifetime as the pressure in the reservoir naturally declines. The system is also designed for continuous liquid injection in the compression module, making it a wet gas compression solution.

"The continued Asgard development demonstrates how we can help further enhance recovery rates at existing fields while maintaining and reusing existing infrastructure and subsea equipment,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions subsea business.

“It also demonstrates the value of Aker Solutions' modular compression system which is scalable and flexible to support enhanced production at declining reservoir pressures. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Equinor and maintaining our strong focus on safe and efficient operations, with a lower environmental footprint," she added.

The Asgard field development ranks among the largest developments on the NCS. The gas from the field is piped, via Kårstø to continental Europe. The field supplies about 11 billion cubic meters of gas annually to European customers.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com