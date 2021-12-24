Aker Solutions Signs Sizeable Decom Deal
Aker Solutions has announced that it has formally signed a “sizeable” decommissioning award with Heerema Marine Contractors.
The workscope of the deal includes the reception, dismantling and recycling of three offshore installations from the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields, Aker Solutions outlined, adding that the objective is to recycle about 98 percent of the steel and materials.
The award will booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the renewables and field development segment, Aker Solutions highlighted. The company defines a sizeable deal as being worth between $22.5 million (NOK 200 million) and $79 million (NOK 700 million).
Aker Solutions’ latest announcement follows an update back in March that the company had signed a “sizeable” letter of intent with Heerema Marine Contractors for decommissioning work related to the Heimdal and Veslefrikk fields. In a company statement at the time, Aker Solutions noted that the Heimdal and Veslefrikk platforms would be recycled at its decommissioning facilities at Eldøyane in Stord, Norway.
Early-phase engineering will begin in 2022, with project completion in 2027, according to Aker Solutions’ March statement, which highlighted that, at peak, the project is expected to involve around 100 employees in Aker Solutions.
On December 13, Aker Solutions announced that it had been awarded front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts by Aker BP for the Valhall field and the King Lear discovery, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Earlier in the month, the company announced that it had been awarded a “sizeable” contract by Equinor to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a subsea compression module to be installed at the Åsgard gas field, offshore Norway.
Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry, according to its website. The company employs 15,000 people across more than 20 countries and over 50 locations, its site shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
