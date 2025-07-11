Aker Solutions Secures Troll C Preparation Job for Fram Sor Tie-In

Aker Solutions bagged a contract from Equinor to prepare the topside of Troll C to receive and process production from the Fram Sor subsea tie-in project.

Aker Solutions ASA has bagged a contract from its compatriot Equinor ASA to prepare the topside of Troll C to receive and process production from the Fram Sor subsea tie-in project. The company said in a media release the deal is valued between NOK 0.5 billion ($49.6 million) and NOK 1.5 billion ($148.9 million).

Fram Sor is planned as a subsea connection to Troll C, leveraging the platform's current processing capacity. Situated 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of Troll C, the tie-in involves modifications to Troll C's topside. The scope covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning, along with services for the new subsea templates, Aker Solutions said.

The company added that it had previously carried out the front-end engineering and design for the project, led by its office in Bergen.

Project management, detailed engineering, procurement, and shop engineering will be managed by Aker Solutions’ Bergen and Mumbai offices. Fabrication is planned at the company’s yard in Egersund.

The project will begin immediately, with production set to start at the end of 2029.

The contract will be recorded in the Life Cycle segment as order intake for the third quarter of 2025.

Equinor and its partners committed over NOK 21 billion ($2.1 billion) to the Fram Sor subsea development. According to Equinor, Fram Sor is a combined development of several discoveries, which will export oil and gas via Troll C. The recoverable volumes are estimated at 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, with 75 percent being oil and 25 percent gas.

The plan for development and operation, already submitted to Energy Minister Terje Aasland, includes a first for the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to Equinor. That is, Fram Sor will use all-electric Christmas trees that eliminate the need for hydraulic fluid supplied from the platform and improve the monitoring capabilities of the subsea equipment. It is an efficient and reliable system for operating subsea Christmas trees, as well as reducing the risk of environmental impact, the company said.

