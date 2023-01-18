Aker Solutions Scores Work On TotalEnergies' Lapa South-West
Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract by French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies to provide the subsea production system, tools, and related EPCI interfaces for the Lapa South-West field project.
Aker Solutions said that the development concept was a subsea tie-back to the Cidade de Caraguatatuba FPSO, using existing facilities and infrastructure.
Under the contract, the company will deliver a subsea production system including up to three subsea trees and control systems, tie-in, structures, and subsea umbilicals as well as associated equipment and installation work.
The scope also covers EPCI interface management, in partnership with Saipem, and a control system upgrade of the existing Lapa South-West subsea trees. Work starts immediately with deliveries scheduled from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2024.
“We are pleased to be selected to execute the Lapa South-West subsea project. The Brazilian offshore market is becoming increasingly diverse with regard to work scope and customer opportunity. We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies, as representative of Lapa JV, to the Brazilian market and to further enhance the hydrocarbon potential of Brazil,” said Maria Peralta, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Subsea business.
Earlier this week, TotalEnergies approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development. The French firm operates the project with a 45 percent interest. Its partners in the project are Shell and Repsol Sinopec which hold 30 and 25 percent, respectively.
At production start-up, expected in 2025, Lapa South-West will increase production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing the overall production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day. According to the supermajor, this development represents an investment of approximately $1 billion.
The Lapa field is in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil under the BM-S-9A concession at 2,150 meters of water depth. As for the contract with Aker Solutions, the company will book the order intake in the first quarter of 2023 in the Subsea segment. Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
