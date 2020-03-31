Aker Solutions, PTAS Sdn Bhd Launch Offshore Joint Venture
Aker Solutions, in a joint venture with PTAS Sdn Bhd, has signed a five-year agreement to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum. The agreement covers maintenance and upgrades to maintain production levels for more than 200 offshore assets.
The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd's office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. Also, as a result of the contract, Aker will book order intake of about NOK 4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the company's Jan. 15 announcement.
"We are pleased to continue our work for Brunei Shell Petroleum and look forward to helping extend the lifetime of the offshore installations in the South China Sea," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.
Since Aker Solutions secured the Offshore Reliability Maintenance and Construction contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012, the company has improved the service delivery and introduced new working methods and technology to BSP. Achievements include strong HSSE performance, increasing local content by training a local workforce and setting up a fabrication yard that was handed over to a local company, Aker said in a statement. At the same time, the productivity of offshore crew rose.
Aker Solutions currently employs more than 340 people in Brunei and manages 2,300 though local subcontractors.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Oil CEOs Back Plan to Cut Texas Output
- Shell Pulls Out of Louisiana LNG Project
- CARBO Ceramics Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- LNG 'Chain Reaction' Taking Place in Europe
- GulfMark Energy Names New President
- Ex-Apache Executive to Join Antero Midstream Board
- BHP Awards McDermott FPU Contract
- US LNG Giant Signaling It May Curb Production
- Some Refiners Benefiting From Crude-Price Drop
- Johan Sverdrup to Reach Plateau Production Early
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan