Aker Solutions, PTAS Sdn Bhd Launch Offshore Joint Venture

The agreement covers services for more than 200 of Brunei Shell Petroleum's offshore assets.

Aker Solutions, in a joint venture with PTAS Sdn Bhd, has signed a five-year agreement to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum. The agreement covers maintenance and upgrades to maintain production levels for more than 200 offshore assets.

The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd's office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. Also, as a result of the contract, Aker will book order intake of about NOK 4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the company's Jan. 15 announcement.

"We are pleased to continue our work for Brunei Shell Petroleum and look forward to helping extend the lifetime of the offshore installations in the South China Sea," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Since Aker Solutions secured the Offshore Reliability Maintenance and Construction contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012, the company has improved the service delivery and introduced new working methods and technology to BSP. Achievements include strong HSSE performance, increasing local content by training a local workforce and setting up a fabrication yard that was handed over to a local company, Aker said in a statement. At the same time, the productivity of offshore crew rose.

Aker Solutions currently employs more than 340 people in Brunei and manages 2,300 though local subcontractors.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.