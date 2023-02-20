Aker Solutions Provides Update on Cyber Attack

Aker Solutions said it has 'progressed' with the handling of the cyber-attack.

Aker Solutions provided an update late Friday on a cyber-attack on its CSE subsidiary in Brazil.

In a statement posted on its website, Aker Solutions said it has “progressed” with the handling of the cyber-attack and noted that, since the attack, the company has, together with external experts, carried out “several immediate mitigating actions”.

So far, there are no indications that other parts of Aker Solutions’ IT systems, other than the ones of the subsidiary, have been impacted, Aker Solutions said in the statement, adding that operations in CSE have carried on as normal. Aker Solutions stated that it will “continue the ongoing work to resolve the issue completely”.

On February 14, Aker Solutions revealed that CSE had become the victim of a cyber-attack that had impacted its IT systems. In a company statement at the time, Aker Solutions said it was working to contain and neutralize the attack but added that it did not yet know the full extent of the situation.

“Dialog is being established with authorities in Brazil about the incident. Aker Solutions global IT organization is working to resolve the situation together with external expertise,” Aker Solutions noted in the statement on February 14.

“The attack is currently directed at CSE, and the attackers claim that they have entered the IT systems, encrypted digital files and locked access to data. Aker Solutions have carried out several immediate mitigating actions, including temporarily shutting down most of the IT-systems used in the CSE business entity,” the company added at the time.

“Aker Solutions is doing its outmost to limit impact on employees, customers and other partners,” Aker Solutions continued.

CSE is a fully owned Aker Solutions subsidiary with approximately 450 employees in Brazil, Aker Solutions highlights on its website. The main business of the subsidiary, which reports under Aker Solutions’ Electrification, Maintenance and Modification segment, is providing maintenance and modifications services to oil and gas installations offshore the country, Aker Solutions points out on its site.

CSE’s revenues in 2022 represented less than one percent of Aker Solutions ASA’s total turnover, according to Aker Solutions’ website, which outlines that CSE has “a limited backlog consisting of about a handful of ongoing contracts with relatively short duration”.

Oil, Gas Cyber-Attacks

The cyber-attack on CSE is not the first in the oil and gas industry. Back in May 2021, Colonial Pipeline Company revealed that the business learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

In a company statement at the time, Colonial Pipeline Company said it proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which it highlighted temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of its IT systems.

A fact sheet posted on the White House website in May 2021 noted that the cyber-attack targeting the Colonial Pipeline had triggered a “comprehensive federal response focused on securing critical energy supply chains”.

In December 2018, Saipem revealed that it had been the victim of a cyber-attack. The company highlighted that the cyber-attack hit servers based in the Middle East, India, Aberdeen and Italy but outlined that there had been no theft or loss of data in connection with the attack.

Back in October 2018 during a briefing at a conference in Madrid, Spain, Mike Spear, Honeywell’s industrial cyber security global operations director, revealed that cyber attacks in the oil and gas sector increased over the year.

