Aker Solutions, NOV Partnering To Optimize Subsea Solutions

Aker Solutions and NOV have signed a technology cooperation agreement to optimize subsea system solutions, which could enable sustainable oil and gas, low carbon, and renewable solutions.

The joint effort will combine the technology strengths of NOV and Aker Solutions to optimize system solutions, allowing for greater flexibility and value for clients and their projects across the energy portfolio.

The partnership is also expected to enhance technology and engineering solutions within Aker Solution’s Subsea and Renewable offerings such as subsea processing, separation, and storage solutions that optimize the total system and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as CO2 offloading and transport solutions to enable large scale and cost-efficient CO2 transportation, storage, and injection offerings.

“Collaboration is key to developing the sustainable future our industry is moving toward. By combining the technologies and capabilities of Aker Solutions with that of NOV, we will enable new solutions and optimized subsea architectures to reduce costs and enhance performance,” said Ian Ayling, NOV’s chief sales officer.

The collaboration is set to target opportunities globally, building on the companies’ presence in major oil & gas and renewable markets to meet customer needs.

The partners anticipate that the joint technology cooperation agreement will enable flexibility, minimize environmental impact, and increase operational efficiencies for offshore projects.

“Aker Solutions and NOV have a long cooperation track record within O&G projects. We also see synergies and opportunities for collaboration that can enable energy transition toward low-carbon and renewable solutions,” said Aker Solutions’ VP of Technology Partnerships and JIP, Parisa Bardouni.

“This technology cooperation agreement aims to further explore and evaluate technology and engineering solutions and to pursue these opportunities within main technology areas.”

