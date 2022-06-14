Aker Solutions, NOV Partnering To Optimize Subsea Solutions
Aker Solutions and NOV have signed a technology cooperation agreement to optimize subsea system solutions, which could enable sustainable oil and gas, low carbon, and renewable solutions.
The joint effort will combine the technology strengths of NOV and Aker Solutions to optimize system solutions, allowing for greater flexibility and value for clients and their projects across the energy portfolio.
The partnership is also expected to enhance technology and engineering solutions within Aker Solution’s Subsea and Renewable offerings such as subsea processing, separation, and storage solutions that optimize the total system and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as CO2 offloading and transport solutions to enable large scale and cost-efficient CO2 transportation, storage, and injection offerings.
“Collaboration is key to developing the sustainable future our industry is moving toward. By combining the technologies and capabilities of Aker Solutions with that of NOV, we will enable new solutions and optimized subsea architectures to reduce costs and enhance performance,” said Ian Ayling, NOV’s chief sales officer.
The collaboration is set to target opportunities globally, building on the companies’ presence in major oil & gas and renewable markets to meet customer needs.
The partners anticipate that the joint technology cooperation agreement will enable flexibility, minimize environmental impact, and increase operational efficiencies for offshore projects.
“Aker Solutions and NOV have a long cooperation track record within O&G projects. We also see synergies and opportunities for collaboration that can enable energy transition toward low-carbon and renewable solutions,” said Aker Solutions’ VP of Technology Partnerships and JIP, Parisa Bardouni.
“This technology cooperation agreement aims to further explore and evaluate technology and engineering solutions and to pursue these opportunities within main technology areas.”
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- BP Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last
- Tanzania Signs Deal For $30Bn LNG Project With Shell, Equinor
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- First Ever UK Carbon Storage Licensing Round Launched
- Hydrogen Could Be A Missed Opportunity Of The Energy Transition
- Orcadian Energy Submits Plan For Development Of UK North Sea Field
- Shell Enters Tender For Wind Farm Development In Polish Offshore
- Aker Solutions, NOV Partnering To Optimize Subsea Solutions
- End Of An Era As Sleipnir Decoms Dunlin Alpha Topsides
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Oil Rise Halts on Blistering Inflation Report
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause