Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
Aker Solutions has revealed that it has been awarded a front end engineering design (FEED) contract by Crown LNG for the Kakinada LNG regassification project offshore India.
The company’s workscope includes the technical development of the concrete foundation and topsides, as well as the pipeline between the offshore regassification terminal and the onshore gas grid. As part of the FEED, which is expected to commence immediately, with delivery in 2022, Aker Solutions will also coordinate soil surveys and construction site development.
Aker Solutions’ latest deal, the price of which wasn’t disclosed by the company, includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of the LNG terminal, which will be confirmed upon final investment decision, which is expected by the end of next year.
“We are pleased to be a part of this very exciting project to develop the Kakinada LNG terminal,” Sturla Magnus, Aker Solutions’ executive vice president and head of topside and facilities, said in a company statement.
“Aker Solutions is recognized as the world’s leading contractor for advanced concrete structures for marine projects. In the past, we have delivered some of the largest and most complex offshore concrete installations,” Magnus added in the statement.
“As we embark on this important energy project, we will tap on more than 40 years of concrete experience, including Troll A, Hebron, Sakhalin I & II and Adriatic LNG,” the Aker Solutions representative went on to say.
The Kakinada offshore location is situated in East India, which is subject to monsoon seasons. As such, the LNG terminal will be designed and positioned in a way that it can maintain operations all year, regardless of weather conditions, Aker Solutions highlighted. Crown LNG is a Norwegian group that specializes in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
