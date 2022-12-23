Aker Solutions Gets More Work In Norway With Dvalin Deal
Norwegian oilfield services company Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field development, offshore Norway.
The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Heidrun platform, utilizing existing infrastructure in the region, and ensuring future production volumes with low carbon intensity.
Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees and control systems, a four-slot steel subsea template with an integrated manifold system, three wellhead systems, and associated tie-in and installation work.
The company stated that the scope also covered 10 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals. The work starts immediately with final deliveries planned for end-2025.
"This award demonstrates our strong capabilities in delivering tie-back solutions to increase production in existing areas in the most efficient and safe way. The Dvalin North field was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021.”
“With this award, we will help enable Wintershall Dea to continue to build on its existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when energy security is critical in Europe," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' subsea business.
The Dvalin North gas field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjøen at a water depth of 420 meters.
It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid-Norway. Dvalin North is scheduled for planned start-up in late 2026. Wintershall Dea is the operator of the field with a 55 percent share. Petoro and Sval Energi hold 35 and 10 percent shares, respectively.
Aker Solutions stated that the contract would be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the subsea segment. It is worth noting that the company defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
