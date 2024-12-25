Aker Solutions Gets Maintenance Contract Extension from Var Energi

Aker Solutions secured a contract extension to deliver maintenance and modification services for Var Energi's Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets in Norway.

Aker Solutions ASA has secured a contract extension to deliver maintenance and modification services for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets in the southern area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The company said in a media release that the five-year agreement includes an option for Vår Energi to extend the contract by up to three additional two-year periods. While the company did not disclose the price tag of the contract, it dubbed it a sizeable one, which according to Aker Solutions is anywhere between $44 million and $132 million.

"This contract renewal reflects our long-term relationship and status as Vår Energi’s preferred partner, highlighting that our commitment to improved deliveries and optimized solutions is highly valued by our customers", Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and Head of Life Cycle at Aker Solutions, said.

Aker Solutions said it has been providing maintenance and modification services for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets for more than 20 years.

"Maintenance and modifications are essential to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of our customers' installations and facilities", Eikeseth said.

Aker Solutions said the work will be managed from its office in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication, on the other hand, will be carried out at the company’s yard in Egersund. Works under the extended frame agreement are set to start in January 2025.

Vår Energi, in partnership with Kistos Energy Norway AS, recently approved the Balder Phase V project in the Balder field. This rapid development initiative is projected to yield 33 million barrels of oil equivalent and will play a crucial role in maintaining production and generating value beyond 2025, according to Vår Energi.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com