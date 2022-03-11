Aker Solutions Extends Maintenance And Modification Deal With OKEA

Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial 7-year contract extension of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA.

Norwegian offshore engineering and services provider Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial seven-year contract extension of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA.

Aker Solutions said that the agreement covers work on all installations offshore Norway operated by OKEA. The seven-year deal is constructed in a 3+2+2-year format.

According to the company, a substantial contract as being somewhere in the region of $80 million and $135 million.

“Maintenance and modifications are crucial to ensure safe and efficient operations of installations and facilities. Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications services for OKEA since 2018 which will now be further extended to 2028. It includes exercising the remaining three options in the agreement,” the company said.

The work scope will cover concept study, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services for all onshore and offshore assets.

“We value the opportunity to build a long-term partnership with OKEA and the trust in our teams to continue delivering safe and efficient operations. Our experiences working with OKEA in the last few years will enable us to accelerate initiatives towards cost-effective and low-carbon solutions, with a strong emphasis on continuous improvements and increased productivity in the work we deliver,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions’ teams in Kristiansund and Trondheim will continue to deliver to the agreement with support from other locations, including fabrication in Egersund.

The agreement will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in Aker Solutions’ Electrification, Maintenance, and Modifications segment.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Aker Solutions in the long term by exercising all three options in the agreement. I look forward to leveraging the cooperation of the workforce in both companies to maximize production in our fields safely while reducing carbon intensity,” said Knut Gjertsen, senior vice president of OKEA.

The two companies have another deal in place. Namely, Aker Solutions won a deal with OKEA in July 2021 for modifications on the Draugen platform to enable the processing of gas from the Hasselmus discovery.

The scope covers hook-up of a new riser, a new inlet arrangement with an electrical heater, a new inlet scrubber, a valve arrangement, revamp of gas export compressors, and modifications of the condensate train. According to available information, work on the contract is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.

