Aker Solutions, Dril-Quip Pen CCUS Collaboration Deal

Aker Solutions has signed an agreement with Dril-Quip for subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects.

Energy industry services specialist Aker Solutions has signed a deal to use Dril-Quip’s CO2 injection Xmas trees and wellheads in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects. The two partners have inked a deal through their respective subsidiaries.

Dril-Quip’s CO2 injection Xmas trees and wellheads will be fully integrated into a larger subsea injection system to provide customers with market-leading technology purposely designed for the injection and storage of CO2. The arrangement will leverage Aker Solution’s position as an integrated supplier of CCUS systems along with its control systems and electrification components.

The agreement focuses on the strengths of both organizations to deliver an optimum solution for carbon capture and storage and is in line with each parties’ strategic goals of collaboration and partnerships to unlock value for customers.

Under this agreement, Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip have agreed to work together to target the Northern Endurance project in the UK, maximizing local content from both organizations.

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) enables the net-zero vision by providing the common infrastructure needed to capture and transport CO2 from carbon-emitting projects, such as Net Zero Teesside Power, to secure offshore storage in the North Sea.

In October 2021, The Northern Endurance Partnership’s East Coast Cluster, which includes Net Zero Teesside, was selected as a priority cluster in phase-1 of the UK Government’s Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage cluster sequencing process.

"We are pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration agreement with Aker Solutions, a leader in developing integrated solutions for CCUS,” said Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This collaboration agreement further reinforces Dril-Quip’s leadership and commitment in energy transition and builds on our legacy of providing technologies that enable our customers to save time and money, reduce risk and lower their carbon footprint. We look forward to working jointly with Aker Solutions to bring best-in-class solutions to our customers," Bird added.

