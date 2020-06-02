Aker Solutions CFO Quits

Aker Solutions announced Tuesday that its chief financial officer Ole Martin Grimsrud has given notice that he will leave the company on September 1.

The reason given by Grimsrud for leaving was “to pursue other opportunities”, according to Aker Solutions. The company said it has initiated the process of finding his successor and outlined that Grimsrud will continue in his current role during his notice period or until a successor is in place.

Grimsrud was named Aker Solutions Chief Financial Officer in August 2019, replacing Svein Oskar Stoknes, who took over as the chief financial officer of Aker ASA. Grimsrud joined Aker Solutions in 2012 and has held numerous posts at the company, including the head of Aker Solutions’ treasury, controlling and mergers and acquisitions activities.

The Norwegian has previously held senior roles at Norske Skog ASA and Elkem ASA. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim.

Aker Solutions engineers the products, systems and services required to unlock energy, according to its website. The company employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries, its website shows.

Back in April, Aker Solutions reported first quarter revenue of $681 million (NOK 6.5 billion), which marked a decline of 10 percent compared with the first quarter 2019. The company said the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the sharp decline in oil prices impacted activity levels.

In its first quarter results statement, Aker Solutions Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo said the second quarter is “likely to be one of the most uncertain and disruptive quarters our industry has been through”.

As of June 1, six million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered around the world, with 371,166 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization.

