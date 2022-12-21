Aker Solutions Breaks Order Intake Record With Aker BP Deals

Aker Solutions has won contracts for work on the Yggdrasil, Valhall PWP-Fenris, and Skarv Satellites development projects from Aker BP.

For Aker Solutions, these projects represent over $5 billion of order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022, which will be the company’s highest-ever quarterly order intake. For the company, these contracts are expected to generate about 50,000 work years including ripple effects to subcontractors and others.

“This record-high order intake will ensure high activity levels and predictability at all Aker Solutions’ locations throughout Norway, as well as many of our international locations involved in these projects for years to come, under the authorities’ temporary incentive program.”

“It also demonstrates that we are delivering on our strategy and growth targets, and through these projects, we will have the opportunity to continue developing for a more sustainable future, investing in personnel, digitalization, yard facilities, and project capabilities.”

“These contracts combined are the largest value of contract awards in a single quarter in Aker Solutions' history. It demonstrates our solid track record, strong capabilities, and our ability to deliver large and complex projects with solid project execution. It is also a testimony to the success of our well-proven alliance models.”

“Through the alliance models, we ensure win-win solutions and the best possible collaboration and resource utilization in the execution phase. In addition, there will be a strong collaboration with deliveries from other key sub-suppliers, including Worley Rosenberg in Stavanger, Leirvik at Stord, and Nymo in Arendal,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

These projects will be executed through Aker BP’s successful alliance models – the Fixed Facilities Alliance, the Modification Alliance, and the Subsea Alliance – where Aker Solutions work together with partners Aker BP, Subsea 7, Siemens Energy, and ABB Norway.

Yggdrasil

Aker Solutions is set in charge of the EPC and offshore hook-up of the 28,000 tons Hugin A PdQ production platform, and its 20,500 tons steel jacket substructure. The work will be executed in the Fixed Facilities Alliance consisting of Aker BP, Aker Solutions, and Siemens Energy. The company will also do the EPC and offshore hook-up of the 2,100 tons Hugin B normally unmanned wellhead platform and its 4,700 tons jacket substructure.

Fabrication of the Hugin A jacket will start in the third quarter of 2023 and fabrication of the Hugin A platform topside will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. Delivery of the jacket is scheduled for 2025 and the topsides in 2026.

Fabrication of the Hugin B wellhead platform is planned to start in the first half of 2024, with the delivery of the jacket planned for 2025 and the topsides in 2026.

Aker Solutions will also do the complete subsea production system for the Yggdrasil field development, including 40 standardized vertical subsea trees, control system modules, topside control systems, nine off six-slot templates and manifolds, wellheads, and associated tie-in systems. It will also include eight static umbilicals. Manufacturing is planned to start in the first half of 2023 with final deliveries planned in 2028.

Valhall PWP – Fenris

Aker Solutions was also put in charge of an EPC deal and offshore hook-up of the 15,500 tons Valhall production- and wellhead platform including its 9,500 tons steel jacket substructure as well as a 1,100 tons bridge and an EPC and offshore hook-up of the 2,600 tons Fenris unmanned wellhead platform and its 2,900 tons steel jacket substructure.

Engineering will start in December 2022. Fabrication of the Valhall PWP topside and its jacket are planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the delivery of the jacket in 2025 and the topsides in 2026. Fabrication of the Fenris unmanned wellhead platform is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with the delivery of the jacket in 2024 and topsides in 2026.

The company will also manufacture and deliver three umbilicals with a total length of about 50 kilometers.

Skarv Satellite project

Aker Solutions will deliver the complete subsea production system for the Skarv Satellites project, including seven standardized vertical subsea trees, control system modules, topside control systems, three of four slot templates and manifolds, one cluster manifold, wellheads, tie-in and connection systems, and one dynamic and five static umbilicals. Final deliveries are planned during the first half of 2025.

The Norwegian company is also in charge of modification work of the existing Skarv FPSO to enable the tie-back and integration of the Skarv Satellites project, to be connected to the existing infrastructure.

