Aker Solutions Announces Global Recruitment Campaign

The recruitment drive will grow the business from approximately 15,000 to 17,000.

Aker Solutions has announced a wide-ranging recruitment campaign which will see the company increase its global workforce by 14 percent.

The recruitment drive will grow the business from approximately 15,000 to 17,000, with 2,000 positions added across several “key regions”, the company outlined. These regions include the UK, Norway, India, Malaysia, the U.S., and Canada, Aker Solutions revealed.

In the UK alone, Aker Solutions announced plans to bolster its UK workforce by 25 percent. The company revealed that it will recruit 200 employees in the region throughout 2022 and noted that this recruitment will support the delivery of a new strategy which targets “significant growth” in renewables and low carbon oil and gas solutions.

The strategy was said to be bolstered with the appointment of Jason Brown as Aker Solutions’ head of renewables in the UK. In this position, Brown will lead the delivery of the company’s UK renewables growth targets and report to Stephen Bull, the executive vice president of renewables at Aker Solutions and RenewableUK Chair.

“In 2025, one-third of our total revenues will come from solutions enabling oil and gas production with low-carbon emissions, and from deliveries to renewable energy projects,” Kjetel Digre, Aker Solutions’ CEO, said in a company statement.

“By 2030, this will grow to two-thirds. In parallel, we aim to reduce our CO2-emissions by 50 percent by 2030, reaching net zero by 2050,” Digre added in the statement.

“We operate in more than 20 countries around the world, and we have some of the industry’s best experts for both concept development and delivery of new energy projects. With these extensive capabilities, our purpose is to solve energy challenges for future generations,” the Aker Solutions CEO went on to say.

Commenting on his new role, Brown said, “facilitating collaboration and knowledge sharing across the supply chain is key to building renewable and low carbon capabilities in the UK”.

“Aker Solutions’ pioneering alliance models brings together complementary companies to foster more efficient project delivery for the customer, while increasing learning opportunities within the supply chain,” he added.

Aker Solutions’ latest recruitment drive announcement comes off the back of a financially stronger year compared to 2020. In its 2021 results statement published earlier this month, the company reported revenues of $3.3 billion (NOK 29.5 billion), EBITDA of $202 million (NOK 1.8 billion), an order intake of $4.5 billion (NOK 40.5 billion), and an order backlog of $5.5 billion (NOK 49.2 billion).

In its 2020 results statement, Aker Solutions reported revenues of $3.2 billion (NOK 28.5 billion), EBITDA of $134 million (NOK 1.2 billion), an order intake of $3.8 billion (NOK 34.2 billion), and an order backlog of $4.2 billion (NOK 38 billion).

Aker Solutions’ current roster of 15,000 employees is spread across 20 countries and 50 locations, according to the company’s website. The company delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry, its site highlights.

