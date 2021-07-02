Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen in Decom JV

Aker Solutions has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with AF Gruppen to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations into a 50/50 owned company.

The goal is to create a leading global player for the environmentally friendly recycling of offshore assets, according to Aker Solutions, which noted that the transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of this year. The deal is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals by the Norwegian Competition Authorities.

The two companies represent unmatched and complementary engineering and construction capabilities, offshore and onshore, Aker Solutions noted. The joint company will have an order backlog of approximately $288 million (NOK 2.5 billion), Aker Solutions highlighted.

“By combining Aker Solutions’ offshore, engineering and project execution capabilities with AF Gruppen’s decommissioning and construction capabilities, we aim to increase customer efficiency throughout the decommissioning process and maximize the total recycling potential,” Kjetel Digre, the chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said in a company statement.

“The company will be uniquely positioned to offer integrated end to end services from well plug and abandonment to planning, removal, dismantling and recycling at its own environmental base. Sustainability and circular economy ambitions will be key focus areas for the new entity, and we see increased activity in the market for decommissioning and recycling moving forward,” Digre went on to say.

Amund Tøftum, the CEO of AF Gruppen, said, “our ambition is to establish a unique recycling player, positioned to offer a total decommissioning solution for the global offshore recycling market”.

“The two parties have complementary strengths and capabilities, with potential to build a global offshore recycling powerhouse. Furthermore, the new entity will deliver on the green, circular ambitions outlined in the UN’s sustainable development goals,” the AF Gruppen CEO continued.

