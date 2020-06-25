Aker, Equinor Ink North Sea Contract

Aker Solutions has won a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system for the Breidablikk project in the North Sea, according to a statement from the company.

The work scope includes a complete subsea production system, and associated equipment that includes 15 subsea trees in the first phase. The potential contract value is about NOK 2 billion (~$206 million), excluding options.

Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field. It will be developed as a subsea field with a tie-back to the Grane platform.

The work will be carried out at Aker’s locations in Fornebu, Tranby and Egersund, with additional deliveries from the UK and Brazil. Equinor and partners are planning for an investment decision later this year. The letter of intent is subject to Equinor and partners' final investment decision and final project approval by Norwegian authorities.

"We are delighted to be awarded a letter of intent by Equinor, which will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and beyond," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker.

Oslo-based Aker currently employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.