Aker BP-Lundin Combo Clears Norwegian Hurdle

The Aker BP and Lundin Energy merger has been given a green light from all necessary authorities.

Aker BP said it has now received all necessary approvals from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, and the Norwegian Competition Authority, for the completion of the contemplated merger between Aker BP and Lundin Energy's E&P business.

To remind, in December 2021, Aker BP and Lundin Energy agreed to combine parts of Lundin Energy’s business operations with Aker BP through a statutory cross-border merger between Aker BP and a newly established Swedish public limited liability company currently wholly owned by Lundin Energy.

The combination of Aker BP and Lundin Energy unites two highly successful Exploration & Production companies which have both been instrumental in the development of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) for more than a decade.

The combined company will be the second-largest oil and gas producer on the NCS, with a combined oil and gas production of approximately 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and a global leader in the E&P sector concerning low cost and low emissions. The company will be the operator of six major production hubs on the NCS in addition to being the second-largest owner of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field.

The new company will be uniquely positioned for profitable growth through participation in major new field development projects like NOAKA, Wisting, and Valhall NCP/King Lear, as well as continued field development activities around the company’s existing assets.

As a merger consideration, the target’s shareholders, who will be identical to the shareholders of Lundin Energy immediately after the Lex Asea dividend, will receive a cash amount in SEK corresponding to $7.76 at the average exchange rate established by the WM/Refinitiv Spot across the ten business days preceding the third business day before the implementation of the Merger plus 0.95098 shares in Aker BP, in the form of Swedish Depository Receipts, for each share in the target outstanding as after the Merger.

Aker BP will only distribute whole Swedish Depositary Receipts and the consideration will for each shareholder be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The net consideration for excess fractions will be paid in cash.

As previously communicated the completion of the merger is expected to occur on June 30, 2022. The merger was approved by the shareholders of Lundin Energy and Aker BP, respectively, at Lundin Energy’s AGM on March 31, 2022, and Aker BP’s AGM on April 5, 2022.

