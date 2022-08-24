Aker BP Takes Semco Personnel For Work On NCS Facilities
Oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for the provision of offshore personnel for the company’s installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Semco Maritime has provided highly qualified labor to Aker BP under a framework agreement for the provision of offshore personnel since 2016, and the new contract entails a continuation of the cooperation in 2022-2027 with the option of extending by 12 plus 12 months.
“We are proud and humbled by the display of trust from Aker BP with the signing of this contract for a new period, and we want to thank our deployed personnel for making this possible and our employees for ensuring the quality of our deliveries.”
“Aker BP is a key customer for us, and we look forward to building on the strong relationship and developing our cooperation further in the coming five years,” said Senior Vice President, Rig & Offshore Marine, Semco Maritime, Nikolaj Vejlgaard.
The contract covers the provision of personnel for the oil fields Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, and Skarv. The long-term agreement forms a solid foundation for further development and innovation with Aker BP on future assignments.
The Valhall and Ula fields are located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, the Ivar Aasen and Skarv fields are located in the northern part of the North Sea.
The Alvheim field is located in the central part of the North Sea, close to the British marine border. The area also consists of the Boa, Vilje, Volund, Bøyla, and Skogul fields, which are produced via the Alvheim FPSO.
