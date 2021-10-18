Aker BP Set To Drill Lyderhorn East Offshore Well
Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has received a drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea, offshore Norway.
The well 24/12-7 – named Lyderhorn East – is located in production license 1041. According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), the well will be drilled using the Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.
Aker BP is the operator of the license with a 55 percent stake. The other partners are Neptune Energy Norge AS with 30 percent and Lundin Energy Norway AS which holds the remaining 15 percent.
The well will be drilled about 15 kilometers south of the Bøyla field. Production license 1041 was awarded on 14 February 2020 (APA 2019). This is the first exploration well to be drilled in this license.
Aker BP and Odfjell Drilling in September 2020 signed a contract for the Deepsea Stavanger to drill five wells with an estimated contract value of up to $44 million, plus incentives. The contract was set to start latest by end of the third quarter of 2021, back-to-back with Deepsea Stavanger’s return from South Africa.
The offshore driller has also recently won a deal for an additional well under a contract with Equinor. This adds about $20 million to the rig’s backlog. The Deepsea Stavanger is now expected to be busy into the third quarter of 2022.
As for Aker BP, it produced 210 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd) in the third quarter. The net volume sold is around 224.8 mboepd.
Production costs for the oil and gas sold in the third quarter stand at approximately $210 million. Production cost per boe is estimated at $9. Exploration expenses for the quarter are expected to be approximately USD 100 million.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil
- Lukoil, Gazprom Neft Team Up On Oil Recovery Projects
- Louisiana Announces $4.5B Clean Energy Complex
- First String Of Nord Stream 2 Filled With Gas
- Aker BP Set To Drill Lyderhorn East Offshore Well
- Energy Crisis Chatter to Accelerate
- OPEC+ Fails to Meet Production Target
- Total Opens UK Offshore Wind Hub
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Guyana-Bound FPSO Enters Drydock In Singapore (VIDEO)
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment