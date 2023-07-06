Aker BP Receives Green Light for Two Norwegian Projects

Norway's oil ministry approved two Aker BP projects that would add about 930 MMboe to its North Sea assets.

Aker BP has cleared the final regulatory hurdle for two projects that would add about 930 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) reserves to its North Sea assets.

The Petroleum and Energy Ministry has approved the development plans for the Yggdrasil area, whose reserves volume has been raised to over 700 MMboe with a new discovery, and the Valhall field extension project, which holds around 230 MMboe, according to Aker BP last week.

“These developments are incredibly important to Norway. We will celebrate this along with politicians, trade unions, other national stakeholders, our employees, license partners, and most importantly, strategic partners and suppliers”, chief executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said of the green light.

Aker BP plans to start construction for Yggdrasil in autumn while Valhall PWP-Fenris is ready to begin construction before summer as scheduled, it said June 5.

"The Norwegian share of deliveries in Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris is about 65 percent, and the projects will contribute 130,000 full-time equivalents in Norway throughout the lifetime of the fields. About half of this will be in the development phase”, Aker BP said announcing the approval from the ministry.

Aker BP and partners Equinor ASA, PGNiG Upstream Norway AS and Pandion Energy are investing a total of $15.44 billion (NOK 165 billion) into the two projects.

It said over 200 local suppliers have signed up for the output from the projects.

Record-Breaking Drill

On May 25 Aker BP announced a discovery in the Ost Frigg Beta/Epsilon well in Yggdrasil. After completing drilling for what it said is the longest exploration well on the Norwegian continental shelf, it has raised Ost Frigg Beta/Epsilon reserves addition to Yggdrasil to 53-90 MMboe from.

“When the Ost Frigg Beta/Epsilon wildcat well reached its target depth, the team had drilled 8168 meters [26,797.9 feet]. As it made its way horizontally through the reservoir, the value of Yggdrasil increased meter by meter − in what is Norway’s longest ever exploration well”, Aker BP said in a press release June 9.

Export to Europe

The Valhall extension project aims to raise gas exports to Europe. “Production from Fenris will substantially increase gas export from Valhall to Europe and will more than double gas processing capacity”, senior vice-president for Valhall Ole Johan Molvig said in the June 5 announcement.

The Nordic country had been Europe’s number two source of natural gas next to Russia before the latter invaded Ukraine February 2022. Imports by the European Union and the United Kingdom from Norway averaged nine billion cubic feet a day (Bcf/d) between 2010 and 2020, below Russia’s 2020 average of 13 Bcf/d “as development of new fields in the Barents Sea section of the Norwegian offshore Continental Shelf was insufficient to offset declines from mature fields in the North Sea”, the USA Energy Information Administration reported February 11, 2022.

Amid trade sanctions against Russia for the conflict, Norway overtook that country as the EU’s top natural gas exporter 2022, comprising 24.4 percent of the region’s imports compared to 15.3 percent from Russia, according to a bulletin update May 3 by the EU statistics agency Eurostat.

