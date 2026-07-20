Aker BP Posts Record Cash Flow on Higher Oil Prices

The Norwegian producer registered its highest-ever cash flow from operations at $3.12 billion as oil and gas prices surged sequentially and year-on-year in the second quarter.

Aker BP ASA has registered its highest-ever cash flow from operations at $3.12 billion as oil and gas prices surged sequentially and year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2).

The figure represents an increase of around 55 percent from the prior three-month period and around 152 percent from Q2 2025, despite net production falling quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year to 386,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed), according to the Norwegian producer's quarterly report. Net sales dropped quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year to 375,700 boed, consisting of 322,100 boed of liquids and 53,500 boed of natural gas.

The lower volumes were offset by higher prices. Aker BP averaged $107.9 per boe in realized liquids prices and $88.4 per boe in realized gas prices.

"Aker BP delivered strong operational performance in the second quarter, demonstrating the quality, resilience and efficiency of our portfolio. Combined with higher realized oil prices, this resulted in operating cash flow of $3.1 billion - the highest quarterly operating cash flow in Aker BP's history", said chief executive Johnny Hersvik.

"Our major development projects are moving steadily towards start-up in 2027, and the execution teams have reached important milestones", Hersvik added. "At Yggdrasil, the commissioning of the power-from-shore system and the offshore installation of the Hugin B topside mark significant progress. The Hugin B sail away also concludes our project period at Verdal, where teams and suppliers have delivered high-quality work over several years. At Valhall PWP-Fenris, we are preparing for the next major offshore phase, with the Valhall PWP topside planned to sail away in August.

"Alongside the delivery of our current project portfolio, we are laying the foundation for Aker BP's next phase of growth. Our core areas offer significant opportunities for near-field exploration, tie-backs, infill drilling and improved recovery. The strategic collaboration with Equinor, including the transactions in Ringvei Vest, Yggdrasil and Wisting, is an important step in shaping a portfolio with stronger alignment, higher recovery potential and continued long-term value creation".

Q2 net profit was $521 million, a decrease from Q1 2026 but a rebound from a net loss of $324 million for Q2 2025. EBITDA increased quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year to $3.35 billion, while EBIT and pre-tax profit declined quarter-on-quarter to $2.21 billion and $2.15 billion respectively.

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The board maintained the dividend rate at $0.6615 per share for the third quarter.

Aker BP ended Q2 with $6 billion in liquidity, consisting of $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $300 million in financial investments and $3.2 billion in undrawn credit facilities.

"While geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty remains, Aker BP has a strong foundation for continued performance, supported by a robust balance sheet, substantial liquidity, industry-leading low costs, and a resilient portfolio of low break-even, high-return investments", it said. "By focusing on what it can control - safe and efficient operations, disciplined project execution, and long-term value creation - the Board believes the company is well positioned to navigate the current environment".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com