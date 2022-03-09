Aker BP Picks Hitachi As NOAKA Technology Partner

Hitachi Energy has been selected by Aker BP as a technology partner for the NOAKA power-from-shore project off the Norwegian coast.

NOAKA – abbreviation for North of Alvheim Krafla Askja – will be powered by up to 150 megawatts of power from the mainland grid – making it the world’s longest power-from-shore AC connection at around 155 miles.

Hitachi Energy will perform detailed front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for a power solution that will enable the Aker BP-operated NOA Fulla field and the Equinor-operated Krafla field in the North Sea to be powered from the mainland.

The contract awarded to Hitachi Energy includes an option to deliver the power solution when the FEED studies are completed.

By using power from the mainland grid, which is mainly renewable hydropower, NOAKA’s carbon footprint will be minimized. To ensure the smooth, reliable, and safe transmission of electricity to the offshore platforms, Hitachi Energy’s solution combines two power quality technologies that have never been used before for this type of application – a high-performance STATCOM, called SVC Light, and thyristor-controlled series capacitors.

The MACH control and protection system will enable the two technologies to work in harmony as a single synchronized solution.

“We are delighted that Aker BP has selected our pioneering power quality solution, enabling this vital energy project to be powered with emission-free renewable energy,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.

“This world-first solution will also enable progress toward mega-scale offshore renewable power installations, offering viable alternative pathways for connecting power from shore with AC over long distances,” Persson added.

Hitachi Energy’s proposed solution comprises a new grid connection to house the STATCOM, thyristor-controlled series capacitors, shunt reactors, and gas-insulated switchgear. The solution will also increase the transmission capacity of an existing 420 kV mainland grid connection with new gas-insulated switchgear and a power transformer.

“Our ambition is to develop the NOAKA area with a minimum carbon footprint and a prerequisite for this is that the fields are supplied with power-from-shore,” Lars Høier, Senior Vice President and Asset Manager for NOAKA at Aker BP, said.

“We selected Hitachi Energy as our trusted technology partner to provide a reliable and flexible grid connection and power quality solution to secure high reliability in our operations,” he stated.

