Aker BP Partners with PXGEO to Advance Seismic Data Acquisition on NCS

'The MantaRay technology will enable us to acquire high-quality seismic data in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way, and support our ambition to deliver profitable and sustainable growth on the NCS'.

Oil and gas company Aker BP ASA has partnered with PXGEO Equipment Ltd., a geophysical service provider, to enhance its subsurface exploration and development activities. In a media release, Aker BP said it plans to maximize value creation and flow efficiency through a LEAN operations philosophy.

“To achieve this, we recognize that a value chain with strategic partnerships and alliances is essential. We therefore work together with our strategic partners on common goals to ensure continual improvement and share benefits and risk”, the company said.

Recent findings in seismic imaging and seismic velocity models building from Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data obtained on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) indicate a superior quality compared to other seismic datasets obtained through different methods, Aker BP said. It said such operations entail high costs.

PXGEO operates the Manta-engineered hovering autonomous underwater vehicle MantaRay. The unit is deployed to recover ocean bottom nodes with minimal impact on the ocean floor, Aker BP said. The MantaRay technology has the potential to reduce a seismic survey operation time significantly. Aker BP said it will enable it to capture more detailed and accurate images of the subsurface, reduce operational risks and environmental footprint, and optimize its exploration and development activities on the NCS.

The collaboration with PXGEO is integral to Aker BP’s approach of utilizing digital advancements and innovation to enhance value and improve performance, it said. Traditionally, acquiring Ocean Bottom Node seismic data has been a lengthy and costly process, primarily utilized for development initiatives and 4D seismic assessments. Aker BP said it recognizes the opportunity to utilize the innovative technology introduced by PXGEO for large-scale OBN exploration surveys.

“We are very excited to partner with PXGEO to deploy this innovative seismic acquisition technology on the NCS. The MantaRay technology will enable us to acquire high-quality seismic data in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way, and support our ambition to deliver profitable and sustainable growth on the NCS”, said Per Øyvind Seljebotn, Senior Vice President for Exploration and Reservoir Development at Aker BP.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com