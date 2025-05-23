Aker BP Makes Oil Discovery Near Skarv Field

One of the targets yielded preliminary estimated recoverable volumes of 3-7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Aker BP ASA and its partners have discovered oil near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea, with preliminary estimated recoverable volumes of 3-7 million barrels of oil equivalent in one of the targets.

The discovery consisted of wells 6507/5-13 S and 6507/5-13 A. The wells were drilled six kilometers (3.73 miles) southwest of the Skarv floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in production license 212, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate. The license is part of the Aker BP-operated Skarv Unit area.

Well 6507/5-13 S aimed to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Fangst and Båt groups. “The well encountered a 14-meter oil column in the Garn Formation in 43 meters of sandstone with moderate reservoir quality”, the upstream regulator said in a press release. “The oil/water contact was encountered at 3702 meters below sea level. The other formations in the Fangst and Båt groups were aquiferous.

“Well 6507/5-13 S encountered hydrocarbons from the Early Cretaceous (Apt/Alba) in multiple sandstone layers with moderate reservoir quality. The oil/water contact was estimated at 3414 meters below sea level”.

Preliminary calculations for the Garn Formation discovery showed 0.48-1.11 million standard cubic meters (MMscm) of recoverable oil equivalent. “This corresponds to 3-7 million barrels of recoverable o.e.”, the Directorate said.

Meanwhile the Early Cretaceous discovery is estimated to have 0.16-0.32 MMscm of recoverable oil equivalent. “This corresponds to 1-2 million barrels of recoverable o.e.”, the Directorate said.

Well 6507/5-13 A aimed to delineate the Early Cretaceous discovery. “The well proved a reservoir of moderate quality”, the Directorate reported. “The reservoir was saturated with water”.

The licensees will evaluate tying back the Garn Formation discovery to the Skarv FPSO, according to the agency.

The wells, the ninth and 10th exploration wells drilled in production license 212, have been permanently plugged. Drilling was conducted by Saipem SpA’s Scarabeo 8 exploration rig.

Fornebu, Norway-based Aker BP operates production license 212 with a 30 percent stake. Majority state-owned Equinor ASA also holds 30 percent. London-based Harbour Energy PLC owns 25 percent. Poland’s primarily state-owned ORLEN SA has the remaining 15 percent.

In the Skarv Unit area Aker BP is operator with a 23.84 percent ownership. Equinor owns 36.17 percent, Harbour Energy 28.08 percent and ORLEN 11.92 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com