Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has made a minor oil and gas discovery near the Valhall field in the North Sea offshore Norway.

Aker BP received a drilling permit for the well 2/8-19 from the Norwegian authorities in April 2022. The well was drilled in production license 1085 some 6 miles north of the Valhall field in the Norwegian Sea and 170 miles southwest of Lista.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) stated that Aker BP as the operator of the license – valid until February 2027 – concluded the drilling of the wildcat well.

According to the regulator, this is the first exploration well in this production license, which was awarded in APA 2020.

Aker BP has an ownership interest of 55 percent in the license and other licensees are DNO Norge and Petero with 25 and 20 percent, respectively.

NPD said that the primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in Lower Pliocene clinoforms. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in Middle Pliocene clinoforms.

In the primary exploration target, Aker BP encountered a 30-foot oil column in a sandstone reservoir totaling 183 feet in the Nordland Group. The oil column was in a reservoir with moderate to good reservoir quality. The oil/water contact was proven at 2,305 feet below sea level. Traces of petroleum were also observed in sandstone with moderate to poor reservoir quality deeper than the proven oil/water contact.

The well was drilled by the Maersk Invincible drilling rig to a vertical depth of 2,645 feet below sea level and was terminated in the Nordland Group in the Pliocene. The water depth at the site is 225 feet. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned. It was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.

In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered a 50-foot gas column in a sandstone reservoir. The reservoir totaled 184 feet, and reservoir quality varied from good to poor. The gas/water contact was proven at a depth of 1,850 feet below sea level.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 0.6 and 1.9 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. The licensees will assess the discovery as regards potential further delineation.

