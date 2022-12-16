Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments

Today, Aker BP and its partners submitted a total of ten plans for development and operation and one plan for installation and operation to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

With total investments of more than $20 billion in real terms, these Aker BP-operated oil and gas projects represent one of the largest private industrial developments in Europe.

“The scope of the development plans we are submitting to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy is a manifestation of our ambition to create the oil and gas company of the future – with low costs, low emissions, profitable growth, and attractive returns,” says Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

Total recoverable resources in these development projects amount to 730 million net barrels of oil equivalent for Aker BP. The projects will also contribute to extending the life of existing production and enable future growth opportunities. The company’s share of the investments is approximately 70 percent, amounting to approximately $19 billion in nominal terms. The average break-even price is estimated to $35-40 per barrel.

Along with several measures to increase efficiency and recovery, these development projects will enable Aker BP’s oil and gas production to grow from around 400,000 barrels per day in 2022 to around 525,000 barrels in 2028.

Hersvik also pointed out that the stimulus package adopted by a broad parliamentary majority in the summer of 2020 has been important for both the supplier industry and society at large.

“The stimulus package allowed oil companies to embark upon new commitments, during a pandemic, and in an increasingly uncertain world. The wheels started turning again. Now here we are, just over two years later, seeing the direct results of that stimulus package,” Hersvik emphasized.

It is worth noting that Aker BP’s operated development projects are expected to contribute to more than 150,000 full-time equivalents in Norway in supplier companies across the country. The company is already the largest taxpayer in Norway that is not state-owned and expects to pay more than $8 billion in taxes for 2022.

“With an average oil price of $65 per barrel, these development projects will generate net tax payments to the Norwegian state [of over] $16 billion in real terms, and thus make an important contribution to financing welfare schemes and strengthen the state’s ability to support the energy transition,” says Hersvik.

The development projects are grouped into four main areas – Yggdrasil, Valhall PWP, Skarv area, and the Utsira high.

Yggdrasil (formerly NOAKA)

This is the next large field development on the Norwegian shelf, located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea, and contains several discoveries with total recoverable resources of around 650 mmboe.

New names will be used for license groups and facilities. The development concept consists of an unmanned production platform to the north (Munin, formerly Krafla), a process platform with a well bay area and living quarters (Hugin A, formerly NOA) to the south, and a normally unmanned wellhead platform on Frøy (Hugin B) which will be tied back to Hugin A.

Yggdrasil represents a comprehensive subsea development with a total of nine subsea templates. The plan calls for 55 wells in the area, which will be developed using power from shore.

Until now, Equinor has been the operator for Krafla. Upon submission of the plan for development and operation, the field name is changed to Munin. Aker BP will take over as operator and will hence be the operator for the entire area in both the development and operations phases. Total investments are estimated at $11.5 billion while production start is planned for 2027.

Valhall PWP – Fenris (formerly King Lear)

This development includes a new process and wellhead platform (PWP) bridge – connected to the Valhall field center, and an unmanned wellhead platform on Fenris that will produce through a pipeline to the Valhall PWP. The development will have an essential role in the further development of the Valhall area. Gas production from Fenris will make a significant contribution to long-term and predictable gas supplies to Europe. Reserves are estimated at 230 mmboe with production start set for 2027. Total investments are estimated at $5 billion.

Skarv satellite project

These developments include the Alve Nord, Idun Nord, and Ørn gas and condensate discoveries in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea. The fields will be developed using subsea solutions connected to the Skarv FPSO. These developments will contribute to continued high production and an extended lifetime for Skarv FPSO. Total investments are estimated at $1.7 billion. Recoverable resources are estimated at 120 mmboe while production start is planned for 2027.

Utsira High

Three satellite projects will utilize capacity on Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen on the Utsira High in the North Sea. New names will be used for license groups and facilities. Symra (formerly Lille Prinsen) will be a tie-in to Ivar Aasen while Solveig Phase 2 and Troldhaugen (formerly Rolvsnes) will be tied into the Edvard Grieg platform. For Solveig Phase 2, a report will be submitted to the MPE, rather than a separate PDO. Total investments are estimated at $2.1 billion. Recoverable resources are estimated at 124 mmboe while production start is planned for either 2026 or 2027.

