Aker BP Files Plan To Fast-Track North Sea Development

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has submitted a plan of development for the Frosk offshore field to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Aker BP submitted the plan on Monday to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy along with license partners Var Energi and Lundin Energy.

According to the company, the Frosk development will contribute to the production and reduce unit costs in the Alvheim area by utilizing existing infrastructure.

“The Frosk development underpins the prolonged Alvheim success story that both we and our partners can be proud of. The Alvheim area is among the most cost-efficient developments on the Norwegian continental shelf, and the resource base has multiplied since start-up,” Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said. “This is the result of targeted exploration and reservoir development, technological innovation and, not least, close collaboration with the joint venture partners and suppliers.”

The Frosk field, located some 15 miles southwest of the Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea, will be tied back to the FPSO via the existing Bøyla and Alvheim subsea infrastructure. Total investments are projected at around $230 million. Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023. Recoverable reserves in Frosk are estimated at around 10 million barrels of oil equivalents.

The concept is a subsea development connected to the Bøyla subsea infrastructure. Two new production wells will be drilled to effectively drain the remaining areas of the Frosk field. The proposed solution for the project enables a fast-track development with first oil planned 18 months after PDO submission.

This fast-track way of developing Frosk will be achieved via Aker BP’s participation in the Semi Alliance with Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton for the drilling and completion of new wells and in the Subsea Alliance with Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions for the execution of the subsea facilities scope.

The Frosk development will result in reduced opex and CO2 per barrel from the Alvheim FPSO from start-up in 2023, one year before the Kobra East and Gekko development is planned to come on stream. PDO for Kobra East and Gekko was submitted to the Ministry in June.

The Alvheim field consists of the Kneler, Boa, Kameleon, and East Kameleon structures. The Viper-Kobra and Gekko structures also reside within the same license. Further, the Alvheim area includes satellite fields Bøyla, Vilje, Volund, and Skogul. All these fields are produced via the Alvheim FPSO, on stream since June 8, 2008.

“The Frosk development will utilize existing infrastructure and add important volumes to the Alvheim FPSO. Production will increase and contribute to our ambition to produce one billion barrels through the FPSO while the incremental emissions from the Frosk project will be low. The Frosk project fits very well to Aker BP’s low cost, low carbon strategy,” Alvheim VP of operations and asset development Thomas Hoff-Hansen added.

