Aker BP Extends Drilling Alliance With Noble, Odfjell, Halliburton

Aker BP has extended its drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling, and Halliburton.

Through the last five years, the Jack-up Rig Alliance and the Semi Rig Alliance have delivered over 100 wells and drilling operations on the Norwegian shelf. Aker BP has now signed new agreements for both alliances with a five-year contract term.

The jack-up alliance comprises Noble, Halliburton, and Aker BP. The Semi Alliance comprises Odfjell Drilling, Halliburton, and Aker BP.

“In Aker BP, we strongly believe that we create more value for all parties through deeper and longer relations with key strategic partners. Together we deliver continuous world-class performance, and through these years we have kept on drilling more cost-effective and better wells. This means that a robust structure and model is in place,” states CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik in Aker BP.

The two rig alliances have delivered more than 100 wells, drilled over 450 kilometers, carried out almost 80 completions, and 35 plug and abandonment operations during the first alliance period.

In December 2022, Aker BP submitted field development plans to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy with total investments of more than $20 billion in real terms. This represents one of the largest private investments in Europe. The oil and gas firm stated that the rig alliances would be essential in delivering the project portfolio.

“A large part of our drilling and wells activities will be carried out in the alliance model, and we can only win if we succeed together with our alliance partners. In the alliance model, we are equal partners when it comes to collaboration and planning of activities, but we have different roles. The model enables us all to be competitive in a highly volatile and changing environment.”

“Together we enter the next alliance period with shared goals to deliver ‘low cost, low carbon’ wells, develop and implement low carbon emission operations, and finally, continue to implement digital and automated technologies,” said Aker BP’s SVP of Drilling and Wells Tommy Sigmundstad.

The renewed framework agreements contain underlying commitments for the Noble Integrator and Noble Invincible. The Deepsea Nordkapp is contracted until the end of 2024 with an option to extend while the Deepsea Stavanger is joining Aker BP in 2025 under a five-year contract. Underlying commitments to both rig alliances are five-year frame agreements with Halliburton for well construction and service activities.

“The Alliance is a remarkable concept that offers several advantages to everyone and is a perfect demonstration of the value created through adopting a long-term collaborative view. Noble is proud to be part of the team, and we look forward to continuing to deliver even greater results during the next five years,” said CEO Robert Eifler of Noble Corporation.

“The Alliance will provide an important foundation enabling the implementation of new technology and execution methods to reduce delivery costs of offshore wells and the carbon footprint of our operations. These are key elements to remain competitive in the energy transition and as part of the Alliance we will take these important steps together with Aker BP and Halliburton,” added CEO Kjetil Gjersdal at Odfjell Drilling.

“We have seen great success in productivity, efficiency, and safety through this shared work with our Alliance partners and are excited to embark on another five years of collaboration to evolve drilling and field planning as we deliver technological and digital excellence in the North Sea,” Chairman, President, and CEO of Halliburton Jeff Miller concluded.

