Aker BP Contracts Maersk Drilling Rig

Aker BP (OTCMKTS: DETNF) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) a contract for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Reacher, Maersk reported Monday.

According to the drilling contractor, the rig will assist with well intervention, stimulation, and accommodation at the Valhall field offshore Norway. Projected to commence in July 2021, the contract includes a firm 270-day duration and contains options to add up to 90 days of intervention work at Valhall, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We’re delighted to get this contract which will see Maersk Reacher return to Valhall where it was last in service as an accommodation rig,” commented Maersk Drilling Chief Operating Officer Morten Kelstrup. “This new contract to assist with well intervention, stimulation, and accommodation will not utilize the full drilling capabilities of the rig, but we’re confident that we can build on our experience with the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance and work to deliver increased efficiency also in this context.”

Maersk Drilling noted the new contract falls under a 2017 frame agreement with Aker BP. The reactivated rig will use less drilling equipment and focus more heavily on the well intervention and stimulation set-up, including a reduced crew level compared to standard drilling mode, the drilling contractor stated.

“This is a strong example of how our supplier ecosystem enables cross-alliances collaboration,” remarked Tommy Sigmundstad, Aker BP’s senior vice president for drilling and wells. “We will play to the strengths of the Intervention and Stimulation Alliance and the Jack-up Alliance to jointly bring well well interventions’ efficiency to the next level.”

The firm contract value is approximately US$33.4 million, Maersk Drilling stated. The company added the rig is warm-stacked in Frederikshavn, Denmark, having completed its most recent contract offshore Norway in April 2020.

