Aker BP Begins Hod B Platform Production
Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP and its partner Pandion Energy have begun production from the Hod B platform in the southern North Sea off Norway.
The first steel for Hod B was cut in Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, the day after the Norwegian Parliament adopted temporary changes in the petroleum tax regime in June 2020. In line with the rapid sanctioning of Hod B, the project has been delivered 14 months after first steel.
Aker Solutions won a deal for the topside and steel substructure for the platform in June 2020. The jacket was installed in July 2021 while the topside was installed the following month.
In the period leading up to production start-up, Subsea7 has conducted several subsea campaigns in the Hod project, such as the installation and connection of the gas lift pipelines, production flowlines, and umbilicals. The Maersk Invincible jack-up rig has drilled six production wells, and modification work has been carried out at the Valhall field center.
Aker BP said that a total of five alliances have contributed to the Hod project. The alliances have been integrated from start to finish in the project and by doing this, Aker BP has taken the alliance model to a new level.
“Production start-up from Hod B less than two years after is great news! It demonstrates how the temporary tax changes, which matured in the spring of 2020 when the industry was paralyzed by a pandemic and a sharp fall in oil prices, have had a real impact. Aker BP and Pandion Energy responded immediately to the politicians' expectation of creating activity for the supplier industry across the country,” says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.
Hod B is a normally unmanned wellhead platform, remotely operated from the Valhall field center. Production from the Hod field will have close to zero CO2 emissions thanks to power from shore. Aker BP and partner Pandion Energy expect Hod to produce 40 million barrels of oil.
“We continue to increase value creation from the giant Valhall through new projects and a major ongoing modernization of the area. Hod is an important contribution towards achieving the Valhall ambition of producing a total of two billion barrels from the area,” says Valhall Asset Manager Ole Johan Molvig.
“There are many who can celebrate the start of profitable production with almost zero CO2 emissions from the Hod field. Through projects like Hod B, we are creating value both for the company, partners, alliance partners, owners, and the Norwegian society at large,” Hersvik added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- USA Refinery Run Rate Very High for April
- Exxon Advises Voting Against Reducing Scope 3 Emissions
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- West Africa Oil Still Unloved
- 1,000 Seafarers Stranded in Ukraine Ports and Waters
- Aker BP Begins Hod B Platform Production
- Vaalco Drills New Well Off Gabon. Production To Begin Soon.
- Iran Says Nuclear Deal in E.R.
- Gassco Taps Wood To Secure European Gas Transport
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Significant Discovery at Equinor Operated Well
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.