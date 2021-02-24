Aker BP Awards Norwegian Sea 4D Survey
Aker BP (AKRBP.OL) has awarded Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS an ocean bottom seismic (OBS) 4D survey at the Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian North Sea, Shearwater reported Monday.
“This is a welcome return to the Ivar Aasen field for Aker BP with Qseabed,” Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Shearwater is established in all segments of high-end offshore seismic, executing our clients’ projects with the technologies of their choice, including market-leading solutions for ocean bottom seismic.”
According to Aker BP’s website, the Ivar Aasen platform holds the distinction of being the first manned platform on the Norwegian shelf that is operated from an onshore control room. The company also notes the platform is expected to receive power from shore via the Johan Sverdrup field starting next year.
Shearwater pointed out that it plans to begin the OBS survey in the second quarter of 2021 using the SW Cook and SW Tasman multi-purpose vessels. The firm anticipates an approximately one-month project duration.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Total Awards North Sea Services Contract
- Well Plugging Starts in Pioneering North Sea Field
- Petronas Taps TechnipFMC Unit for Deepwater Project
- Neptune Starts Gjoa P1 Production
- Saipem Bags $1.7B Contract with Qatargas
- Biden Interior Nominee Downplays Fracing Opposition
- California Pump Prices Could Hit $4 Soon
- Big Oil Posts Record Loss in 2020
- Oil Up with Tightening Market Boosting Outlook
- Total Concerned with Myanmar Situation
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Weeks to Restart Damaged Texas Refineries
- Aker Wins Contract for Equinor-BP US Wind Project
- CNOOC Makes Large Oil and Gas Find
- Shell Sells Non-Core Canada Shale Assets for $707MM
- Kremlin Could Get $33B Windfall from Higher Oil Prices
- Petrobras Market Value Plummets After Bolsonaro Fires CEO
- Total Awards North Sea Services Contract
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge