Aker BP Awards Norwegian Sea 4D Survey

Shearwater will use its SW Tasman and SW Cook multi-purpose vessels for the project. PHOTO SOURCE: Shearwater GeoServices

Aker BP (AKRBP.OL) has awarded Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS an ocean bottom seismic (OBS) 4D survey at the Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian North Sea, Shearwater reported Monday.

“This is a welcome return to the Ivar Aasen field for Aker BP with Qseabed,” Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Shearwater is established in all segments of high-end offshore seismic, executing our clients’ projects with the technologies of their choice, including market-leading solutions for ocean bottom seismic.”

According to Aker BP’s website, the Ivar Aasen platform holds the distinction of being the first manned platform on the Norwegian shelf that is operated from an onshore control room. The company also notes the platform is expected to receive power from shore via the Johan Sverdrup field starting next year.

Shearwater pointed out that it plans to begin the OBS survey in the second quarter of 2021 using the SW Cook and SW Tasman multi-purpose vessels. The firm anticipates an approximately one-month project duration.

