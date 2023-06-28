Aker BP Awards Final Build Contract for Yggdrasil Power Supply

Aker BP has moved toward the start of construction in October for the electrification of its Yggdrasil development project.

Aker BP ASA has moved toward the start of construction in October for the electrification of its Yggdrasil development project with the awarding of the last build contract to LinjePartner AS.

Earlier this month the independent exploration and production company received parliamentary approval for the Yggdrasil and the Valhall field extension projects, which collectively have about 1.07 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in combined reserves. The green light paves the way for final approval by the Petroleum and Energy Ministry, Aker BP announced June 5.

LinjePartner has been tapped for the delivery of overhead lines in a contract worth $9.27 million (NOK 100 million), Aker BP said in a press release Tuesday.

“This represents the selection of the final major civil construction partner for the Yggdrasil power from shore delivery line. With this contract in place, we are in line with our execution strategy”, project manager Tormod Huseby said.

Stretching 4.97 miles (eight kilometers) of power lines, the electrification project “will secure a reliable and stable power supply to the Yggdrasil area with very low emissions”, the announcement stated.

“The concept includes a new transformer station in Bordalen in Samnanger, 11 kilometers [6.84 miles] of powerline and cable in Samnanger, a compensation station at Arskog in Fitjar, and a total of 255 kilometers [158.45 miles] of sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.”

Aker BP expects to start onshore construction for the power project October. “The plan is to start delivery from Linjepartner in October with completion by August 2025”, it said.

Oil Project Construction

Aker BP plans to start construction for the Yggdrasil commercial hydrocarbon development in autumn, according to the June 5 media statement. Lars Hoier, senior vice-president for Yggdrasil, said in that announcement “all major contracts” had been signed and thousands of orders had been placed by local and international buyers.

The company announced the conclusion of drilling June 9, saying the quest, which targeted the Ost Frigg field, involved what turned out to be the longest exploration well in the Norwegian continental shelf, called Ost Frigg-Epsilon.

Aker BP has raised the discovery’s expected oil-equivalent reserves to 53-90 million after the drilling. It initially posted 40-90 MMboe in recoverable volume when it announced the discovery May 25. The total recoverable resources in Yggdrasil have now risen to over 700 MMboe.

Further Drilling

The Ost Frigg field comprises two structures, called Alpha and Beta, with Epsilon the last of three Beta horizontal sidetracks.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) separately announced June 5 Aker BP had completed the drilling of three other Ost Frigg wells, all encountering oil.

“Well 25/2-24 S encountered a 12.5 meter [41.01 feet] oil column in the Frigg Formation, in a sandstone reservoir totaling 117 meters [383.86 feet] with very good to extremely good reservoir quality”, the regulator said.

Well 25/2-24 A also “proved a continuous oil column up to 20 meters [65.62 feet] thick, with indication of an oil/water contact at 1945 meters [6,381.23 feet] below sea level”.

Petroleum has also been proven in well 25/2-24 C with oil or water contact about 6,394.36 feet (1,949 meters) below sea level, the NPD said.

There have now been six exploration wells under license 873 since it was awarded 2016, it said.

“Now we’ve proven that we can drill horizontally in the Frigg formation, and that we can drill over very long distances”, drilling superintendent Hanna Tronstad said in Aker BP’s June 5 announcement.

“[New] Drilling is scheduled to start in 2025, and we’ll be spending the years leading up to this ensuring efficient planning and implementation of the production wells, many of which are horizontal.”

The discovery is under production licenses 873 and 442, both operated by Aker BP with a 47.7 percent and 87.7 percent interest respectively. Equinor ASA and PGNiG Upstream Norway AS are partners in 873 with a 40 percent and 12.3 percent stake respectively. PGNiG Upstream Norway also owns a 12.3 percent interest in 442.

