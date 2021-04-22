Aker BP Awards Contract for Offshore Norway Well
Aker BP (OTCMKTS: DETNF) has contracted the low-emission Maersk Integrator jack-up rig for an additional exploration well offshore Norway, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Wednesday.
Slated to commence this December, the estimated 36-day contract will directly follow a two-well contract for the Maersk Integrator announced earlier this year.
Maersk Drilling pointed out the rig is contracted under a 2017 frame agreement via the three-way Aker BP Jack-up Alliance it participates in with Aker BP and Halliburton (NYSE; HAL). The drilling contractor explained contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms with incentive arrangements for all particles that hinge on actual delivery and performance.
“We’re delighted to add this additional work scope for Maersk Integrator which will provide an opportunity to prove that our alliance model with Aker BP and Halliburton also can be applied to an exploration campaign, expectedly resulting in significant efficiency gains and emissions reductions,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer.
The firm value of the latest contract for the Maersk Integrator is approximately US$9.6 million – excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses – and includes an option for additional work, pointed out Maersk Drilling. The firm added the ultra-harsh environment jack-up recently underwent upgrades to convert it into a hybrid, low-emissions rig.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- ONGC Employees Abducted
- $280MM ExxonMobil Cuba Lawsuit Can Proceed
- API Reveals 2020 Pipeline Safety Award Winners
- Welltec Signs Significant Aramco Deal
- North Sea Field Gets Life Extension
- Aker BP Awards Contract for Offshore Norway Well
- Will Aramco Sell Stakes in Upstream Assets?
- Pro-Pemex Bill Clears Mexico's Lower House
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Woodside CEO Retiring in June
- Shell and Harbour Team Up for UK Project
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Former Enron Trader Sees Change in Houston Oil Patch
- DOE Pledges $162MM to Decarbonize Cars and Trucks
- Offshore Gabon Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Pavilion Energy Imports Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
- Coast Guard Suspends Gulf of Mexico Search
- Maersk Drilling Enters Market with New Customer
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax