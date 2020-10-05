Aker Bags Conoco Tommeliten Work
Aker Solutions (FRA: 1AKA) has bagged multiple contract awards from ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) related to the Tommeliten Alpha development offshore Norway.
The company has won an order to deliver the subsea production system for Tommeliten Alpha, which is estimated to have a value of around $128 million (NOK 1.2 billion). This contract covers a complete subsea production system including ten vertical subsea trees, two manifolds, wellheads, satellite structures, control systems and tie-in equipment, Aker Solutions revealed.
Front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project will start immediately and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work is expected to start in the second half of 2021.
Aker Solutions has also been awarded a FEED contract from ConocoPhillips for modifications on the Ekofisk installations to integrate Tommeliten Alpha. This FEED work starts immediately and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The deal has an estimated value of about $14 million (NOK 130 million) and includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work following the completion of the FEED.
“We look forward to working together with ConocoPhillips to sustainably maximize the full potential of this field,” Kjetel Digre, the chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said in a company statement.
Linda Litlekalsoy Aase, the executive vice president of brownfield projects at Aker Solutions, said, “we are excited to work closely together with the field operator ConocoPhillips on the Tommeliten Alpha development”.
“We will utilize our expertise in complex offshore modifications to find the most cost-efficient solution for this project,” Aase added in the statement.
Tommeliten Alpha was made in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 16 miles southwest of the Ekofisk field. The discovery was proven in 1977.
Aker Solutions engineers the products, systems and services required to “unlock energy”, according to its website, which shows that the business employs approximately 13,000 people in more than 20 countries.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
