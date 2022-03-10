Akastor, IKM Create New Offshore Wind Maintenance Firm

Akastor and IKM have created an international operations and maintenance company for the offshore wind industry.

Oslo-listed Akastor and Norwegian industrial group IKM have created an international operations and maintenance company for the offshore wind industry.

In a joint statement, the companies stated that the new firm would be named Føn Energy Services. It will offer integrated O&M solutions to developers, operators, sub-suppliers, and owners of offshore renewables infrastructure, and in particular offshore wind farms.

“The O&M segment within offshore wind accounts for a significant part of the cost throughout the project lifecycle. We are seeking to industrialize and digitize this segment enabling us to create a market-leading and streamlined O&M offering. We are delighted to join forces with IKM to realize these plans,” said Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO of Akastor.

Føn Energy Services is a joint initiative by Akastor and IKM Group. Akastor injects capital into the business, while IKM Group moves the operations of crane and lifting specialist IKM K&L and engineering company IKM Tech Team Solutions into the new company. Worth noting, IKM K&L is highly experienced as it has already delivered maintenance services to more than 450 wind turbines in Norway.

This means that Føn Energy Services will have a team of approximately 80 employees from day one, including specialist engineers and offshore technicians.

“Scale is important within O&M. Combined with decades of O&M experience from the offshore oil and gas industry, the team can offer a highly cost-efficient and complete offering from day one. Further, these businesses already deliver positive results and cash flow, which adds another layer of security for prospective customers,” Ståle Kyllingstad, CEO of IKM Group, stated.

IKM Group and Akastor – through a wholly-owned subsidiary – will each own 44 percent of Føn Energy Services. The remaining 12 percent will be owned by the management of the company.

The new company will provide a fully integrated service offering for inspection and maintenance services for Balance of Plant equipment, including foundations, inter-array cables, and substations. The offering includes periodic and event-based inspection, preventive and corrective maintenance as well as major repairs.

The company will also provide asset and O&M management services, including O&M optimization and planning, and asset integrity management.

As for management, Rahman Khanani will be the CEO of Føn Energy Services. He joins the company from a position as chief strategy and innovation officer at Element Logic. He has previously worked as a management consultant for PA Consulting and EY.

“Digitalizing and industrializing the O&M value chain will be key for us. We want to provide our customers with the best possible decision-making support systems to help them reduce both capex and opex. We are confident that we will provide wind farm developers and operators with a highly competitive O&M offering,” Khanani said.

