Aisha Bowe Completes Astronaut Training at Houston 3t Facility

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, 3t, which describes itself as a trusted leader in global workforce training and competency, announced that “entrepreneur, leader in STEM, and former NASA rocket scientist” Aisha Bowe had completed “specialized astronaut training” at the 3t Training Center in Houston.

3t’s training center in Houston is a safety critical training facility for energy and high risk environments, the company highlighted in the release. It pointed out that Bowe completed the training as part of her preparation for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program and noted that the bespoke training program was designed to equip Bowe “with crucial skills ahead of her upcoming mission as part of Jeff Bezos’ first all female New Shepard flight, set to launch on April 14”.

The training was organized by the Equity Space Alliance, 3t highlighted in the release, adding that it “immersed … [Bowe] in sea survival and other safety critical simulations to prepare her for potential emergency scenarios during her suborbital spaceflight”. 3t revealed that Bowe trained alongside a small group of participants but added that Bowe is the only one from the cohort heading to space.

In the release, 3t CEO Kevin Franklin said, “at 3t, we specialize in world class training programs that prepare individuals for extreme conditions”.

“We were proud to support Aisha as she took this monumental step toward space. Our bespoke simulations gave her the confidence and skills needed for mission readiness, and we wish her every success as she makes history,” Franklin added.

Bowe noted in the release, “every step of this journey is about preparation, resilience, and pushing boundaries”.

“The training at 3t has been valuable in rounding out my readiness for this experience and I’m approaching this historic mission with great excitement. I’m looking forward to using this platform to inspire the next generation of explorers,” Bowe added.

Janeya Griffin, Co-Chair and President of Equity Space Alliance Association, a non-profit arm of Equity Space Alliance Inc, said in the release, “this mission represents the future of space exploration, and we are proud to have played a role in not only Aisha’s journey, but in partnering with her, to bring our community together to show them that anything is possible”.

“Through initiatives like this, we continue to break barriers and create new opportunities for communities who wouldn’t otherwise participate in Space or even STEM in general. Aisha’s story is an inspiration, and we look forward to seeing her make history on April 14,” Griffin added.

In the release, 3t noted that its Houston facility provides high impact simulation technology designed to replicate extreme conditions, “ensuring those working in hazardous environments, including astronauts and other professionals, receive unparalleled preparation for real-world challenges”.

When Rigzone asked 3t if it had trained any other astronauts at its Houston training facility, a 3t spokesperson revealed that Bowe was the first. Rigzone also asked 3t how different specialized astronaut training is compared to oil and gas industry training. In response, a 3t spokesperson told Rigzone, “the package we created for Aisha and her cohort was bespoke, including sea survival and the HUET”.

“There was no certification required for her after, so 3t were able to tailor this to ensure it was engaging and suitable for them, and in particular for Aisha who was looking for a hands on, physical learning experience,” the spokesperson added.

“She will travel to her space mission departure via helicopter, so it was fitting that she was able to include the HUET in her package,” the spokesperson continued.

In a statement posted on its website on March 27, Blue Origin announced its 11th human flight, NS-31, will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Monday, April 14.

The mission includes Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, that statement noted.

In a statement posted on its site on February 25, Blue Origin said it successfully completed its tenth human spaceflight and the 30th flight for the New Shepard program.

“The astronaut crew included: Lane Bess, Jesús Calleja, Elaine Chia Hyde, Dr. Richard Scott, Tushar Shah, and an undisclosed sixth crew member,” that statement highlighted.

“Lane flew for the second time, the fourth New Shepard customer to do so. Including today’s crew, New Shepard has now flown 52 people into space, including repeat astronauts,” it added.

Blue Origin states on its site that it’s “building a road to space for the benefit of Earth”.

“Blue Origin means ‘Earth’. We envision a future where millions of people will live and work in space with a single-minded purpose: to restore and sustain Earth, our blue origin,” Blue Origin adds.

