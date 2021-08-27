AIS Survivex Bags Significant Deal with Major Operator

Energy training services company AIS Survivex has announced that it has secured a “significant” three-year contract extension with a “major” North Sea operator.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the company outlined that it has signed an agreement to continue work for its client through its Training Management Service (TMS) for the duration of the three-year extension, with the option of two further one-year extensions. The deal will see AIS Survivex service 11 offshore assets in the North Sea, and around 900 on and offshore employees, with all training and competency requirements, the company revealed. The name of the North Sea operator, and the value of the contract extension, was not disclosed by AIS Survivex.

“We have a really strong team with a lot of expertise at AIS Survivex who are committed to achieving the best results for clients,” the head of TMS at AIS Survivex, Jill Ogilvie, said in a company statement.

“Our team not only hold relationships with client’s onshore teams but also with the offshore delegates themselves to ensure that there is a clear communications stream and results are definitely shown in the increasing compliance percentages,” Ogilvie added in the statement.

“Change is constant in the training sector and as part of the 3t Energy Group, we continuously invest in our technology and course capabilities, with innovation at the forefront of our learning delivery,” the company representative went on to say.

AIS Survivex, which was formerly known in the North-East of Scotland as Survivex, was part of a rebrand earlier this summer which included the combination of 3t Energy Group’s face to face training facilities in Scotland (Survivex) and England (AIS Training). 3t Energy group announced that it had acquired Survivex back in November 2018.

AIS Survivex is the UK’s biggest energy sector training provider, according to its website. The business specializes in training energy sector delegates in survival, emergency response and industrial skills. 3t Energy – which counts Shell, Schlumberger, Chevron, BP and Baker Hughes among its clients – is described as the leading provider of training services and technology solutions to the worldwide energy industry. The 3t Energy Group portfolio of companies comprises AIS Survivex, Drilling Systems, which develops and manufactures simulation technology solutions for the oil and gas industry, and 3t Transform, which designs and develops workforce development software and learning technologies.

