Airline Provides North Sea Oil and Gas Lifeline

Loganair has won charter contracts with two unnamed firms in the North Sea emergency response industry to keep essential oil and gas workers flying between Eastern Europe and Aberdeen, U.K., the Scotland-based regional airline reported late last week.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began to dramatically limit scheduled air services, emergency response companies regularly flew hundreds of Latvian and Polish seafarers to Aberdeen, Loganair explained in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Under its new charter contracts, Loganair flies personnel between Aberdeen and airports in Riga, Latvia and Gdansk, Poland so that they can work shifts on response and rescue (ERRV) and supply vessels serving North Sea oil and gas platforms, the airline added.

“The COVID-19 crisis had left crews stranded and unable to return home, until the companies contacted Loganair and asked if they could help,” stated the airline, which last week flew its first Latvian and Polish workers home from Aberdeen on its Embraer regional jets and brought replacement crews to Scotland.

The airline noted the initial contracts with the emergency response firms runs until mid-May but that the relationship could be extended.

“The approach from these companies came right out of the blue,” commented Fiona MacLeod, Loganair’s charter services director. “They explained the current crews had been forced to work beyond their allotted month-long shift due to the lack of scheduled flights home and it was imperative that their shift changeover be allowed to go ahead.”

MacLeod noted that obtaining permission to fly from Riga and Gdansk required a fair amount of logistical planning, including negotiations with Latvia’s Ministry of Transport and the office of Poland’s prime minister.

“That has now been done and we have permission to operate charter flights to and from both airports over the next month, with the obvious hope the arrangements will continue beyond that date whether or not the COVID-19 restrictions continue,” stated MacLeod. “Loganair has many years’ experience of flying oil and gas workers from Aberdeen to Shetland en route to their North Sea employment on both scheduled and charter flights and we well understand the industry.”

