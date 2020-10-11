Airborne Oil & Gas Changes Name
Airborne Oil & Gas has announced that it has changed its name to Strohm.
The company, which describes itself as a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP), said the launch of the new brand comes as the organization confirms its commitment to the oil and gas sector’s energy transition and accelerates its strategic growth into the renewables market.
Strohm noted that it wanted a unique and different name and outlined that it wanted to be perceived as an international company with European roots. It also said that, through its new name, it wanted to show where it is going and it wanted to present energy in flow and transition.
“As the industry works towards climate reduction targets and the focus sharpens on green energy production, the time was right for us to refocus and align our brand in this direction,” Strohm Chief Executive Officer Oliver Kassam said in a company statement.
“Using the globally recognized GHG protocol standards, we have proven TCP’s value as a sustainable solution which will further aid organizations with their standardization and energy transition strategies,” he added.
“We have also identified significant growth for TCP in the hydrogen and offshore wind markets, supporting both bottom fixed and floating wind projects,” Kassam went on to say.
Martin van Onna, Strohm’s chief commercial officer, said, “for the past 13 years, we have been at the forefront of bringing disruptive, enabling TCP technology to the marketplace”.
“Through our products, actions and name we show our commitment and we look forward to engaging with our clients moving forward as Strohm,” Onna added.
Strohm is the world's first and leading manufacturer of fully bonded TCP, according to its website. The business is primarily backed by private equity but counts several energy entities among its shareholder base, including Chevron Technology Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Shell Technology Ventures, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
