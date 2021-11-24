Aibel Scores $560 Million In Deals With Equinor

Equinor has signed contracts with Aibel for work on four projects worth around $560 million.

Norwegian energy major Equinor has signed contracts with energy and construction firm Aibel for work on the Krafla, Gina Krog, Asterix, and Gassco projects worth around $560 million, including options.

The contracts were signed in a ceremony at Aibel’s premises at Forus. These deals indicate high activity in Norway for several years ahead. Aibel estimates the contracts and options to require 3,500 person-years in total.

“These awards build on our strong common history and Aibel’s proven competitiveness. The contracts will require a large-scale effort by Aibel’s Norwegian organization, including personnel in Haugesund, Harstad, Asker, and Stavanger,” Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor’s CPO, said.

Krafla

Equinor awarded Aibel a contract for front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the unmanned processing platform at the Krafla field. The award is a continuation of the pre-FEED contract they were awarded in 2020. The study will form the basis for tying an unmanned platform to the Aker BP-operated platform on the NOA field. The study is valued at just above NOK 180 million.

The Krafla field development will be one of the biggest development projects on the NCS in the planned realization period.

The planned development concept involves an unmanned production platform to which subsea installations on Askja, Krafla, and Sentral will be tied in. Operations will be run from Equinor’s operations center at Sandsli in Bergen and the power will be supplied via power from shore through a subsea power cable from Samnanger.

Plans call for an investment decision to be made at the end of 2022. Given an investment decision, the supplier selection for the implementation contract will also be made in 2022.

Gina Krog

The Gina Krog license partners have decided to invest in a new oil export solution on the Gina Krog field. A new 15-mile pipeline between Gina Krog and Sleipner A will replace the existing Rangfrid FSO in 2024. Aibel has been awarded an implementation contract for modifications on Gina Krog and Sleipner A for tying the platforms together by the new pipeline. This is the fourth contract awarded to Aibel for modifications in the Sleipner area.

Removal of the current vessel solution will reduce CO2 emissions from the field by around 18,000 tons per year. The new pipeline will strongly reduce annual operating costs from the field while helping extend field production.

Asterix

Aibel has been awarded a FEED study, including an option for an extended FEED study and the actual implementation of topside modifications for tying the Asterix discovery to the Aasta Hansteen platform.

Asterix is a subsea development taking place around 60 miles west of the Aasta Hansteen platform. The project will help extend the life of the Aasta Hansteen field, which will drop below plateau production in 2026 when Asterix is to be phased in.

Plans call for the gas to be processed and then transported to the market via the Polarled pipeline to the terminal at Nyhamna. The chosen concept includes for example a subsea template with three gas producers and a pipeline. An investment decision is scheduled for the autumn of 2022.

Kårstø

The final deal won by Aibel was a FEED contract for electrification of turbines and pressure boilers at the Kårstø processing plant. The contract was awarded on October 12 but officially signed on November 23.

The final investment decision will be made at the end of 2022. An implementation option has also been awarded at a preliminary estimated value of more than $336 million. The Kårstø electrification project aims to reduce CO2 emissions by close to 500,000 tons per year.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com