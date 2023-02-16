Aibel Gets More Hammerfest LNG Work
The Snøhvit partnership, represented by Equinor, has again turned to Aibel for a major Hammerfest LNG modifications deal connected to the Snøhvit Future project, which awaits governmental approval. Aibel has secured the EPCI contract involving engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant. They will also build a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.
In September 2020, Aibel was awarded the FEED contract for the project, which included an EPCI option that has now been exercised. The company has been one of the main suppliers for the facility since its start-up in 2007.
“They know the plant well, have set up a local department in Hammerfest, and have solid experience from other major modification projects on plants while on stream. I therefore have high expectations of them doing a good job safely. This contract will have major ripple effects locally, regionally and nationally,” said Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor's chief procurement officer.
Aibel will also carry out further upgrades of existing systems at Hammerfest LNG to make the plant more resilient for extended life until 2050.
This year and next, Aibel will award several major contracts to its subcontractors for work at the plant and will facilitate the use of local suppliers in several phases of the project, including construction. The engineering/design work starts immediately, Equinor’s statement reads.
Aibel will carry out large, complex modifications at Hammerfest LNG. They will also build larger modules at their yards and most of the work will be carried out in the period of 2024-2026.
The largest project at Melkøya since the plant came on stream Snøhvit Future consists of online compression and electrification of Hammerfest LNG at Melkøya. As the pressure drops in the reservoirs, compression is required to ensure sufficient flow of the gas to the plant.
The project will extend plateau production and ensure high gas exports, jobs and ripple effects also after 2030, while reducing CO2 emissions from the plant by 850,000 tonnes annually, corresponding to 2 per cent of Norway’s total emissions. The Norwegian parliament has decided to reduce Norwegian emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.
NOK 13.2 billion ($1.3 billion) will be invested in the Snøhvit Future project, ensuring continued operation of the plant towards 2050.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- Scottish First Minister to Resign
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Eni, Repsol Push Maduro for More Control in Venezuela Oil Fields
- Aibel Gets More Hammerfest LNG Work
- Strong Performance Expected from Majors in 2023
- IOG Suspends Southwark A2 and Turns To Blythe H2
- Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
- Demand Projected to Hit More Than 102MM Barrels Per Day in 2024
- Biden Administration Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude
- Oil Rebounds This Week
- Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade