Aibel Gets More Hammerfest LNG Work

Following the FFED contract for the Hammerfest LNG work, Aibel has now secured an EPCI contract from Equinor and partners.

The Snøhvit partnership, represented by Equinor, has again turned to Aibel for a major Hammerfest LNG modifications deal connected to the Snøhvit Future project, which awaits governmental approval. Aibel has secured the EPCI contract involving engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant. They will also build a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.

In September 2020, Aibel was awarded the FEED contract for the project, which included an EPCI option that has now been exercised. The company has been one of the main suppliers for the facility since its start-up in 2007.

“They know the plant well, have set up a local department in Hammerfest, and have solid experience from other major modification projects on plants while on stream. I therefore have high expectations of them doing a good job safely. This contract will have major ripple effects locally, regionally and nationally,” said Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor's chief procurement officer.

Aibel will also carry out further upgrades of existing systems at Hammerfest LNG to make the plant more resilient for extended life until 2050.

This year and next, Aibel will award several major contracts to its subcontractors for work at the plant and will facilitate the use of local suppliers in several phases of the project, including construction. The engineering/design work starts immediately, Equinor’s statement reads.

Aibel will carry out large, complex modifications at Hammerfest LNG. They will also build larger modules at their yards and most of the work will be carried out in the period of 2024-2026.

The largest project at Melkøya since the plant came on stream Snøhvit Future consists of online compression and electrification of Hammerfest LNG at Melkøya. As the pressure drops in the reservoirs, compression is required to ensure sufficient flow of the gas to the plant.

The project will extend plateau production and ensure high gas exports, jobs and ripple effects also after 2030, while reducing CO2 emissions from the plant by 850,000 tonnes annually, corresponding to 2 per cent of Norway’s total emissions. The Norwegian parliament has decided to reduce Norwegian emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.

NOK 13.2 billion ($1.3 billion) will be invested in the Snøhvit Future project, ensuring continued operation of the plant towards 2050.

