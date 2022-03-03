Aibel Delivers Johan Sverdrup P2 Platform To Equinor

Norwegian energy services company Aibel has made its largest-ever delivery – the Johan Sverdrup P2 platform – now ready to leave the yard in Haugesund and be installed at the Johan Sverdrup field.

Aibel was awarded the giant project in April 2018 and around 4,000 employees have undertaken around 20 million man-hours designing, building, and completing the 25,000-ton P2 platform. On Tuesday, Aibel handed over the platform to Equinor and celebrated the milestone with a sailaway ceremony for employees, guests, and the media.

"Even though we have been through a pandemic, we now deliver the project on time and budget, and most importantly, without serious incidents. This is a great example of the execution capabilities that have been developed in the Norwegian energy industry," says Mads Andersen, President and CEO of Aibel.

Among the speakers was Arne Sigve Nylund, EVP for Projects, Drilling, and Procurement in Equinor, who pointed out that the P2 platform is clear proof of what the competent and competitive supplier industry in Norway can accomplish.

After the ceremony, the mooring line to the barge with the platform was cut. As soon as the weather allows for it, the platform will be towed to Digernessundet where the heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit will lift the platform off the barge and bring the giant to the Johan Sverdrup field some 85 miles west of Stavanger.

The P2 platform is the second processing platform for the Johan Sverdrup field, which now comprises five platforms. Since 2015, Aibel has secured Johan Sverdrup contracts worth more than $2.8 billion, including the delivery of the drilling platform and the two onshore power plants at Haugsneset that supply the field and the rest of the Utsira High with power from shore.

"The Sverdrup development has been important for the Norwegian supplier industry. For Aibel, the contracts have also served as a catalyst to strengthen and further develop the collaboration with Equinor. Several joint improvement initiatives have been implemented, which have resulted in several sustained improvements, not least within safety, digitalization, and the use of new technology," Andersen explained.

Offshore wind projects coming to Haugesund

Aibel has come far in the ongoing energy transformation, and more than half of the order backlog is related to renewable energy and low carbon solutions.

Four offshore converter platforms for offshore wind farms in Europe are under delivery. Three of the platforms will be installed in the world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, and one will go to the DolWin area outside Germany, where Aibel's first wind platform DolWin beta is also located.

The first of these four new platforms, Dogger Bank A, is approaching sailaway from Aibel's yard in Thailand, after which it will arrive at the yard in Haugesund in early summer for completion.

