AGR Opens New Office In Oslo

Engineering and consultancy software provider, AGR, is strengthening its position in the oil and gas and renewables sector by opening a new office in Oslo. With the new office, the company is expanding and growing the range of services provided by its consultant staffing division.

AGR Consultancy already has a network of offices in Stavanger, Aberdeen and Perth and collaborates with associated partners across the world’s main energy hubs. AGR Consultancy which is owned by Oslo-listed Akastor, part of the Aker family, provides contract, temporary and outsourced talents for most of the operators in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The business has seen significant growth in recent years thanks to its success in providing high caliber talent in drilling and well management, subsurface and across administrative and support functions including finance, supply chain and HSEQ.

“This success story has continued into renewable energy where the division sees huge potential for growth and market share over the next three years. This includes recently signed contracts with Aker Carbon Capture and Freyr Battery,” said Thomas V Saue, AGR Consultancy Services Manager.

“The consultant staffing division forms an important part of our Norwegian services portfolio. By establishing a presence in Oslo, our aim is to provide tailored staffing and headhunting solutions in IT and also to introduce engineering talent to renewables, transport, and other sectors.”

Veronica Yri has been appointed recruitment manager for the Oslo office and will lead its future growth and business development. Veronica has extensive expertise in staffing and recruiting with a special focus on IT. Her role will involve developing a collaborative network with consultants who will deliver services in specialist areas where AGR already has a strong position, as well as providing talent to new customer segments as AGR works to position itself as the preferred solutions provider of IT talent. She will also manage the establishment of a business line in headhunting.

