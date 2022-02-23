After More Then A Year Of Restructuring Seadrill Clears Chapter 11

Seadrill Limited has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy following more than a year of restructuring.

Offshore driller Seadrill Limited has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy following more than a year of restructuring.

Seadrill filed for Chapter 11 in February 2021, its second bankruptcy filing in four years. Seadrill later made a plan of reorganization with its lenders in July 2021, received court approval for the plan two months later, and received confirmation of the plan by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in late October 2021.

The most recent development occurred earlier this week when Seadrill 2021 Limited announced it would be emerging from Chapter 11 this month – ‘likely before the end of the present week’. The company delivered on its promise as it emerged from bankruptcy protection just a day after that statement as it completed reorganization under its plan.

According to Seadrill, the restructuring significantly delevered the company's balance sheet by equitizing approximately $4.9 billion of secured bank debt previously held across twelve silos, resulting in a streamlined capital structure with a single collateral silo.

The offshore driller also raised $350 million in new financing under the plan. Holders of existing shares in the company's predecessor Seadrill Limited were reduced to 0.25 percent of their existing holdings, while the company's employee, customer, and ordinary trade claims were unaffected by the restructuring.

Seadrill’s streamlined capital structure and the substantial liquidity raised according to the plan provide the company with a secure footing to pursue opportunities in the offshore drilling industry and grow value for its stakeholders.

“Our emergence from Chapter 11 concludes the realignment of our balance sheet. I am grateful to all our employees, customers, partners, suppliers, creditors, and shareholders for their support through this long process,” Stuart Jackson, CEO of Seadrill, said.

"Our restructured balance sheet provides us greater liquidity and lower debt leverage. With this firm financial footing established and market recovery well underway, Seadrill will focus on disciplined capital investment, cost containment, and contract risk management to maintain its position as a leader in the reshaping of the industry," Jackson added.

Following the exit from Chapter 11, the company has total cash of $486 million, inclusive of $151 million of restricted cash. The driller also has $300 million of first-lien new-money debt, comprised of a $175 million term loan facility and an undrawn $125 million revolving credit facility. Furthermore, the Bermuda-based firm has $683 million of second-lien takeback debt, $50 million of unsecured convertible bonds, and common shares issued of $50 million as described further below.

Subject to certain approvals, the company also wants to have the New Common Shares listed on the Euronext Expand market in Oslo with a subsequent uplisting to the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the NYSE. Trading in the New Common Shares on Euronext Expand will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Seadrill also chose a new board of directors of the company and the appointments are now effective. The board consists of Julie Johnson Robertson as the chair of the Board, Mark McCollum, Karen Dyrskjot Boesen, Jean Cahuzac, Jan B Kjærvik, Andrew Schultz, and Paul Smith.

“I am pleased to have been selected to chair the new board of directors who collectively bring commercial, operational, and financial expertise to guide Seadrill as it takes its place in reshaping the offshore drilling sector,” Julie Robertson, Chair of the Board, said.

“The road to emergence from Chapter 11 has been a long one and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing board members for their diligent guidance through this process and to thank the management team and the employees for maintaining safety leadership and operational excellence through challenging times,” she added.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com