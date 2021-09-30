After Five Discoveries TotalEnergies Drills Duster Off Suriname

TotalEnergies has failed to find commercial amounts of hydrocarbons with its latest Suriname offshore well.

After TotalEnergies made multiple discoveries in Block 58 offshore Suriname without a single miss, its partner in the block – APA Corporation – announced that its latest well came up dry.

Drilling of the latest Keskesi South-1 well was preceded by Maka Central, Sapakara West, Kwaskwasi, Keskesi East-1, and Sapakara South-1 discoveries.

APA Corporation said in an announcement that the Keskesi South-1 appraisal well encountered non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and the well has been plugged and abandoned. The well was drilled approximately 4 miles from the Keskesi East-1 discovery well.

“The first appraisal well at Keskesi was a substantial step-out designed to assess the southern extent of the feature”, Tracey K. Henderson, APA’s senior vice president of exploration, said.

“This location had the potential to confirm a very large resource in place if connected to the reservoir sands in the discovery well. However, suitable reservoir quality sands were not developed in the Campanian target at the Keskesi South-1 location. Data gathered from the well will be used to calibrate our geologic model and inform the next steps for Keskesi appraisal”.

APA Corporation added that the Maersk Developer rig has now moved to the Sapakara South-1 well, where it will conduct a flow test of the previously announced appraisal success.

Following the completion of the Sapakara South-1 flow test, the exploration program will continue with the next exploration well targeting the Krabdagoe prospect east of Keskesi. TotalEnergies also has the Maersk Valiant currently drilling Bonboni, the first exploration prospect in the northern portion of Block 58.

Block 58 encompasses 1.4 million acres and is in the early phases of exploration and appraisal. APA has participated in four exploration discoveries and one appraisal success offshore Suriname in the past two years. The company holds a 50 percent working interest in the block while the operator TotalEnergies holds the remaining 50 percent.

In addition to its 50 percent working interest on Block 58, APA also holds a 45 percent working interest in Block 53, where it plans to drill an exploration well in 2022.

