African Oil And Gas Industry To See Impressive Growth In 2022
Despite global capital expenditure being on a downward spiral between 2014 and 2020, spending trends within Africa’s oil and gas industry will increase in 2022 and beyond.
According to the African Energy Chamber’s report for the first quarter of 2022, capital expenditure within Africa’s oil and gas sector will reach $30 billion in 2022 after a decline from $60 billion in 2014 to $22.5 billion in 2020. This provides an opportunity for both mature and emerging hydrocarbon producers to establish investor-friendly regimes to attract capital.
At the current expected project sanctioning levels, upstream spending towards 2025 is expected to see an increase. Deferred projects and the projects originally slated for investments from 2022 onwards will together have the potential to contribute to significant growth potential.
Should the projects materialize, the potential expenditure may increase to almost $49 billion by 2024. Investments related to onshore projects represent the single greatest category with investments reaching over $68 billion during the 2022 – 2025 period.
Big investments are also expected in Uganda and Kenya related to the greenfield onshore development of Lokichar basin. This greenfield development may be one of, if not the last, big conventional onshore project in the world.
Subsea tiebacks will take the second spot in 2022 – 2025 cumulative spending and are likely to be more and more common as it makes commercial sense to piggyback smaller hydrocarbon accumulations on existing infrastructure. This category also includes the offshore-related part of LNG developments which further boosts this category considering the mega-projects expected in Mozambique.
Years 2020 and 2021 showed that the African oil and gas industry was one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak. The initial reaction from the operators included delays to the projects with high breakeven prices, reduction of capital and operating expenditure, and cashflow neutral forecast at lower oil price curves. However, as the region saw a few project sanctions, the 2022 – 2025 forecast now shows relatively increased spending. To be noted, Q4 2020 versus Q4 2021 capital expenditure comparison showed a contraction of about $33.5 billion during the same period.
Meanwhile, several upcoming major projects in Africa are driving the majority of the greenfield expenditure in the short term. Most of the volumes are to be sanctioned and developed are natural gas with projects like the Area 1 LNG project in Mozambique and the Greater Tortue Ahemyim FLNG project offshore Senegal and Mauritania leading the list.
Other projects include TotalEnergies’ Tilenga project in Uganda and Cameia-Golfinho in Angola, Sonatrach’s Isarene project in Angola, and Eni’s Quiluma/Maboqueiro in Angola.
