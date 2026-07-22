African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project Secures ECOWAS Endorsement

The Economic Community of West African States signed an agreement supporting the proposed pipeline, which would carry about 1.06 trillion cubic feet a year of West African gas, up to half of which would be supplied to Morocco and Europe.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed an intergovernmental agreement supporting the proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project.

AAGP is "a strategic initiative to strengthen regional energy security, industrialization, economic integration and sustainable development in West Africa", ECOWAS heads of state and government said in a joint communique for their ordinary session in Sierra Leone.

The project is designed to carry 30 billion cubic meters (1.06 trillion cubic feet) a year of West African natural gas, up to half of which would be supplied to Morocco and Europe, according to lead co-developers Nigerian National Petroleum Co Ltd (NNPC) and Morocco's National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM).

"The latest signing by the ECOWAS member states gives practical effect to the approval granted at the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Summit in Abuja in December 2024", NNPC said in a statement. "It also concludes the institutional process coordinated by ECOWAS following the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Morocco and reaffirms the strong commitment of the participating States to the project.

"A subsequent ceremony will complete the intergovernmental framework with signatures by the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania".

"Significant progress has already been achieved, including completion of Front-End Engineering Design studies, finalization of route reconnaissance surveys, advancement of environmental and social studies, and establishment of key legal, regulatory and commercial frameworks", NNPC added.

ONHYM said separately, "The important milestone reached in Freetown marks the beginning of the next implementation phase, which will include the establishment of the Project Company, to be headquartered in Casablanca, and the Pipeline Higher Authority, the governance body of the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, to be based in Abuja".

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"These institutional milestones will pave the way for investor mobilization and the preparation of the Final Investment Decision", ONHYM added.

AAGP is proposed to run from Nigeria to the North African nation of Morocco through 13 countries on Africa's Atlantic coast, according to the two lead implementers. It would be connected to the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline. Interconnections would serve Sahel countries. It is expected to stretch nearly 6,900 kilometers (4,287.46 miles).

The proposed project would contribute to "providing the infrastructure required to bring about 3 bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] of Nigerian gas to market", said NNPC chief executive Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

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