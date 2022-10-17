Africa Answering Need For Oil And Gas Supply

As the energy crisis increases and the call for more oil and gas supply has gone out - Africa is answering, Wood Mackenzie claims.

First, Africa has huge undeveloped resources, and no doubt more yet-to-find volumes. In the decade to 2020, 61 billion boe of conventional resources were discovered in Africa, almost twice as much as any other upstream region. Natural gas accounted for the bulk of these resources, much of it yet to be commercialized.

WoodMac noted that exploration success had continued big time into the new decade with major deepwater oil discoveries. Baleine (Eni) in 2021 is Côte d’Ivoire’s biggest ever and is already under development; Venus (TotalEnergies) and Graff (Shell) in 2022, opened a new play entirely in Namibia.

Namibia could prove to be very extensive indeed. WoodMac’s current estimate for total reserves is 6 billion barrels, but the upside could be more than twice that dependent on future appraisal. TotalEnergies’ second well on Venus is planned for next year.

Second, upstream investment in Africa is on a strong upward trend. These big discoveries feed into a healthy existing development pipeline which could drive a doubling of spending by 2025 from the regional lows of two years ago. With global spending showing little sign of growth, Africa is outperforming other upstream regions. Investment is no longer dominated by Nigeria, Angola, and the Congo. Much of the future spending will be in Uganda, South Africa, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, and likely Namibia.

Almost half of the projected spending beyond 2025 is slated for pre-FID projects. Uncommitted investments cannot be taken for granted. Above all, investors want to maximize the value of projects. A big part of that is a process – minimizing the lapse of time from discovery to first production and cash flow generation.

Third, governments have every motivation to expedite the process. WoodMac said that it’s not just the investment that can flow their way but the governments’ share of revenues. Upstream fiscal revenues in 2022 into the coffers of African-producing nations will reach the highest level for a decade. Governments should be aiming to sustain and grow that income.

That’s about minimizing bureaucracy to speed the process of permitting, licenses, and approvals; ensuring the supply chain and service industry are fit for purpose; building investor confidence through transparency, reputation, and good governance; and incentivizing investors with fiscal stability and clarity of terms.

Fourth, the corporate landscape in Africa is changing. The majors continue to focus their global portfolios around advantaged assets – low-cost, low-carbon assets typically early in their life cycle – and selling mature, higher-cost assets including legacy positions in Africa. This is a structural shift that’s been happening for a decade and will be ongoing. The good news is that there are buyers, mainly independents and indigenous players.

Last, how do the bullish prospects for Africa’s upstream growth sit with net-zero goals? The question is timely with COP27 taking place in a fortnight on the continent at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. WoodMac expects African countries, which together are responsible for just 4 percent of global annual emissions, will be adamant that their priorities are to develop fossil fuel resources to drive economic prosperity and bring affordable energy access to over 500 million people currently without electricity.

There is surely a win-win outcome. IOCs and other providers of finance can help develop Africa’s oil and gas resources, though most will only invest in projects that are aligned with their net-zero targets. That helps Africa to deliver the low-cost, lower-carbon oil and gas the world wants. Nor should projects be just about exports – developing domestic gas and power markets must be part of national strategies and those of IOCs.

There’s an opportunity for Africa to build a low-carbon future around renewables, hydrogen, geothermal, and CCUS, in parallel with the decarbonization of fossil fuel developments. The dual approach can drive economic growth, improve living standards on the continent and serve export markets.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com