AEP Secures $1.6B DOE Loan Guarantee for Grid Upgrades

DOE awarded a $1.6-billion loan guarantee for AEP projects to upgrade nearly 5,000 miles of transmission lines across five states.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $1.6-billion loan guarantee for projects by American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) to upgrade nearly 5,000 miles of transmission lines across five states.

The projects cover Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. "The upgrades supported by this financing will replace existing transmission lines in existing rights-of-way with new lines capable of carrying more energy", AEP said in a press release.

"Energy demand is increasing across AEP’s footprint. Customers have committed to business expansions or additions that will require an additional 24 gigawatts of electricity demand by the end of the decade", the Columbus, Ohio-based company said.

"The upgrades have primarily been identified to support data center, artificial intelligence and manufacturing development and represent generational load growth on the electric system.

"Seeking federal funding opportunities and implementing rate structures that ensure new large customers are supporting infrastructure investment are some of the ways AEP is working to reduce rate impacts for customers".

It estimates the projects to save customers $275 million in financing costs over the life of the loan through lower bills.

"Approximately 100 miles of transmission lines across Ohio and Oklahoma are the first projects to be supported by the loan guarantee", AEP said.

This is "the first closed loan guarantee under the Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) Program created by the Working Families Tax Cut, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act", DOE said separately.

"All electric utilities receiving an EDF loan must provide assurance to DOE that financial benefits from the financing will be passed onto the customers of that utility", DOE added.

The AEP guarantee "was carefully evaluated under the new LPO [Loan Programs Office] guidance directed by Secretary Wright", DOE added.

Funding Cancelations

Days earlier, DOE announced it had terminated nearly 350 financial awards for over 200 projects, "resulting in a savings of approximately $7.56 billion for American taxpayers".

Targeted were awards by the Clean Energy Demonstrations Office, the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office, the Grid Deployment Office, the Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains Office, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy Office and the Fossil Energy Office, DOE said in an online statement October 2.

"Following a thorough, individualized financial review, DOE determined that these projects did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs, were not economically viable and would not provide a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars", DOE claimed.

Of the terminated awards, 25 percent were granted by the Biden administration between Election Day and the end of the administration, totaling over $3.1 billion, according to DOE.

The reviews were conducted under Energy Secretary Chris Wright's "Ensuring Responsibility for Financial Assistance Memorandum", issued May 15. The memorandum said it is DOE's policy to ensure federally backed projects are "financially sound and economically viable, aligned with national and economic security interests, and consistent with federal law and this administration's policies and priorities and program goals and priorities (standards)".

"If it is determined that projects do not meet standards, DOE may modify the project or, DOE in its discretion, may terminate the project based on the outcome of DOE's evaluation, as allowed by law", stated the memorandum, published on DOE's website.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com